An email to Killeen city officials on behalf of Camping World, a nationwide RV dealer, is shedding some light on why the company is no longer interested in converting Killeen’s Gander Mountain property into a new RV dealership.
The email came earlier this week from Jay Moore of Oppidan, Inc., a Minnesota-based firm contracted by Camping World.
“I have been instructed by Camping World to pull the CUP (conditional use permit) application/hearing from the City of Killeen, Texas,” Moore said in the Tuesday email. “Unfortunately, after operations has tried to make this site work be being creative with the site plan, the site is just too small to hold the inventory needed to make this location a successful business location for Camping World.”
Moore, acting on behalf of Camping World, had been in negotiations with the city for months on trying to establish an RV dealership at the Gander Mountain location, 701 E. Central Texas Expressway, which has been mostly vacant since it closed down in 2017.
“Thank you for all the dialog and cooperation along the way during this process,” Moore said at the end of his brief email to city officials this week.
The prospect of opening a Camping World in Killeen — which a company representative said would bring about 50 jobs and $40 million in annual sales — was set for another round of discussion Tuesday night, and the City Council was expected to vote on the conditional use permit next week.
Moore made his initial pitch for Camping World to the City Council at a Dec. 8 meeting.
“What they would like to do is do RV sales, RV service and they also have a retail component and so that fits really nicely in this 52,000-square foot building. They’re going to cut it up and use every aspect of that as well as the parking lot,” Moore said at the time.
In 4-2 vote that very night, the City Council shut down the proposed project in its tracks, rejecting Camping World’s request to rezone the property.
The council’s decision left many scratching their heads: Why would the Killeen City Council turn down a sizeable new business near the center of Killeen — a new type of business in the city that would bring in dozens of jobs and millions in sales revenue in a newer facility that’s mainly been collecting dust for the past few years? And could more have been to bring Camping World to Killeen?
The Herald explores the issue in depth this Sunday. Read the Sunday Killeen Daily Herald for full story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.