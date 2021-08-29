The shortage of computer chips is delaying the production of new cars with a drastic impact on the market.
Since factories shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, computer chips necessary to manufacture refrigerators, televisions, calculators, phones — and vehicles — have been scarce, according to Brent Rayfield who is a manager at the Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership at 3602 E. Texas Expressway.
“They didn’t think the supply would be so high when everything shut down,” Rayfield said.
The new car inventory at a dealership like Nyle Maxwell CDJR would usually be between 300 and 400 cars, Rayfield said, but their lot is currently down to 15.
The shortage in manufacturing computer chips is slowing the allocation of new vehicles to the stores, he said. Although the dealership came under new ownership as of June 28, Rayfield said the shortage of inventory is not slowing down sales.
“We’re extremely excited to be in the Killeen market,” Rayfield said. “We have been trying to get into this market for years. We had an opportunity to buy a well-run store (Freedom Country) in the heart of Killeen. This market is incredible.”
“Last month we had 21 new cars on the ground, but we ended up selling 75 new cars,” Rayfield said. “As soon as they’re coming off the truck, we typically have most of the cars pre-sold. People are just coming in and picking up their truck.”
Customers frequently call ahead and let the dealer know what sort of car they’re looking for and the color and special features they are looking for.
“We’ll let them know what’s coming in, or if we have different colors of other options available and see if it’s something they can settle for,” Rayfield said. “A lot of times they’re like, ‘I really like this one a lot better than what I was initially looking for.’”
The dealership sales personnel research what is selling and tries to acquire the most popular models and specifications, Rayfield said. Having the cars fly off the lot is better than having inventory sitting around not being sold, he said.
“The flip side is there’s not a lot to choose from,” he said.
With the shortage in supply of new vehicles, Rayfield said there is an uncharacteristically high demand for used vehicles, making it a great time to sell or trade a car.
“It’s driving the value of used cars up like the industry has never seen before,” Rayfield said. “Consumers’ vehicles that they’ve been driving for a while—it’s worth what they bought it for, if not more just two-to-three years later.”
In some instances, a used model is selling for even more than a brand new one because the newer models aren’t available.
“It’s a great time to sell your car, in my business,” Rayfield said. “We use a system that goes after every private seller within a 100-mile radius of the store, and we buy a ton of used vehicles every single day.”
Although there is a higher demand for used cars, dealerships that specialized in used car sales are facing hardships procuring inventory at reasonable prices, according to Kenny Arnold, owner at Texas Auto Traders at 111 South 10th St. in Killeen.
Vehicles that used to be available wholesale for as little as $2,500 are now going at auction for up to $7,000.
“We’re having a hard time buying vehicles,” Arnold said. “The resale price is out of the range my customers can afford to buy — it makes it really tough.”
Usually, Arnold said he would purchase between six and eight cars at a reasonable price at an auction, per week. More recently, it is taking four to five weeks to find two or three cars at a reasonable price.
“I usually try to carry 18-22 cars on my lot,” Arnold said. “I’m sitting with seven cars right now.”
Paying more than he typically would for a vehicle would be a gamble, Arnold said. When manufacturing catches up to demand, he could be stuck with a lot full of cars he overpaid for, and consumers not willing to pay astronomical amounts for a used car.
“Car prices go up from there,” Arnold said. “Some people understand, and some people don’t — it makes it difficult if they are too expensive. I do what I can. If I run out of cars… I just do what I can.”
A dealership can go out of business by not having enough inventory or by overextending themselves.
Meanwhile, Arnold said waiting for manufacturing of computer chips to ease the supply tensions is a guessing game.
“I don’t foresee anything changing soon,” Arnold said. “I think it will go on for another six months to a year. But if you’re paying extra money, if the next week they get the chips, you’ll be stuck with a bunch of cars that you paid too much money for.”
