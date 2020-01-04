CEFCO Nolanville

The Cefco convenience store, 100 S. Main St., in Nolanville is expanding.

The Cefco convenience store, 100 S. Main St., in Nolanville is expanding, according to Kara Escajeda, the city manager of Nolanville.

Construction is taking place on a lot next to the store on Main Street. The Cefco brand manager could not be reached Friday for specifics on the expansion.

