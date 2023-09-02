The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Cavazos has remained steady when compared with last week, according to AAA.
In the area, the average price was $3.34 on Saturday, which is the same as last week’s average and 4 cents higher than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
Local prices
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $3.09 per gallon at the Walmart at 3400 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. The Valero/Circle K at 3900 Trimmier Road reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.69 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $3.13 per gallon at Murphy USA, 2010-A Heights Drive, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $3.85 — at 960 Knights Way — but the data was from Friday. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $3.13. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.89 per gallon on Saturday, according to the Club website.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $3.25 per gallon at multiple locations, including 7-Eleven at 501 N. First St., GasBuddy.com reported. Diesel was reportedly selling for $3.73 — at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Highway 190 — according to GasBuddy.com users.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Cavazos was last reported as selling for $3.09 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com, but the data was from Saturday. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.69.
State, national prices
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.40, which is 1 cent lower than last week and 8 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.82 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is the same as it was last week, according to the AAA website. It is the same price as a year ago.
