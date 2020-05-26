As grocery stores continue to limit various items as situations change, H-E-B announced another update that will affect those looking to barbecue.
On Thursday, the San Antonio-based grocer announced that all Central Texas H-E-Bs would be limiting brisket to one per customer.
The stores are continuing to limit fresh beef, ground beef and fresh ground patties to five packages total per customer, according to a news release.
Previously limited meat items such as chicken, turkey and pork were not on the list on the updated news release.
Neither Walmart, Sam’s Club nor Aldi have announced corporate-wide limits on their newsroom websites.
In a March 18 release, Walmart said stores would have limits for items such as paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.
In a March 24 news release that was updated April 19, Sam’s Club said it was limiting a “number of items” to one per member, but it did not specify which items.
In an April 8 news release, Aldi said the entire team “is working around the clock to keep our stores clean and stocked.”
Other limits at all H-E-Bs include:
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2
- Baby wipes – 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Liquid bleach – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 6 items
- Hand soap – 4 items
- Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
- Masks – 2 items
