City leaders are looking into adding Denver as a possible connecting city from the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. The city received a federal grant that may help it do just that.

The decline in ridership at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport documented over the course of 2022 through the city’s monthly enplanement reports is not a pattern unique to Killeen — rather, commercial airports in mid-size cities across Central Texas are also in decline.

For this story, the Herald compared the monthly and year-to-date enplanements of the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, the Waco Regional Airport and Easterwood Airport at Bryan-College Station.

I like the Killeen airport for the most part. However American Airlines has lost my trust. So the Killeen airport suffers. I have taken 6 flights since 2021.

Hacksaw

Yeah Killeen has come a long way over the years. The old days of Rio Airlines flying in prostitutes from Dallas on Fort Hood's payday weekends are fading it seems.

The airlines are cutting their noses off to spite their faces.

It shouldn't be cheaper to fly from Austin to Little Rock than from Killeen to Dallas but frequently that is the case. Not only does Austin or Houston offer better pricing but an abundance of flight times as well.

Killeen will never be able to compare to those cities and shouldn't be expected to either.

Don't bother to mention the status of the economy. Donald Trump had the price of oil so low the oil companies were paying people to haul it off. Now Joe Biden has banned the production of domestic energy causing skyrocketing fuel prices which prohibit travel for leisure. People can't continue to absorb the cost of living without making cuts.

Killeen lost two airlines. One provided service from Killeen to Houston several times a day and the other provided a direct link to Atlanta. But the problem all boils down to the airlines. Since they created their hub and spoke system back in the 1980's they have enjoyed major profits during the good times and they've suffered catastrophic losses during the bad times. The effects of Covid have decimated their flight plans and nothing is going to improve until the current regime is removed from Washington D.C. and our economy returns to a system favorable to business over government greed.

