The decline in ridership at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport documented over the course of 2022 through the city’s monthly enplanement reports is not a pattern unique to Killeen — rather, commercial airports in mid-size cities across Central Texas are also in decline.
For this story, the Herald compared the monthly and year-to-date enplanements of the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, the Waco Regional Airport and Easterwood Airport at Bryan-College Station.
The primary commercial airports of Waco and Bryan-College Station were chosen because their populations of 137,779 and 115,802, respectively, make them reasonably close, comparably sized subjects for study.
The delta, or year-over-year change in ridership, was also taken for the years of 2019, 2021 and 2022. 2020 was excluded from this study because the impact of COVID-19 pandemic during this year universally disrupted the airline industry. More important to the low ridership of the outbreak of the pandemic is the recovery and aftermath of airports affected by it.
As 2022 is not yet over, a delta of January through the latest month of ridership numbers available was taken. For Killeen, the most recent ridership numbers are for August, and Waco provided ridership numbers for September.
The data
The data provided shows a wild swing in ridership across the board from pre-pandemic levels in 2019 to the recovery year of 2021. In Killeen, ridership fell modestly by about 9.5% from 139,694 enplanements in 2019 to 126,352 enplanements in 2021. In Waco, however, ridership dropped by 31% from 43,420 from January to August of 2019, to just under 30,000 passengers by that same time in 2021. At Bryan-College Station, the decline fell somewhere in the middle, a 20.95% decline from 84,215 yearly enplanements in 2019 to 65,734 in 2021.
Recovery from the pandemic is also a point of wide variation. As of 2022, Killeen has been hit the hardest, and Waco the slightest. Killeen has fallen a whopping 40.73% in year-to-date enplanements from 2019 to August 2022. Similarly, Bryan-College Station has fallen 34.73%, and Waco has fallen just 14.86% from 2019 to late in 2022.
What happened?
Clearly, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown restrictions are responsible for decimating the ridership of airports not just in Central Texas, but around the world.
In 2020, the Transportation Security Administration registered a 44.72% drop in airport check-ins, dropping from 840.5 million yearly passengers in 2019 to just over 320 million in 2020, a decline of about 80.91%.
From 2020 to 2021, the TSA reported a rebound of about 61.91% as ridership climbed to 579 million in 2021.
This year, the TSA has registered 570 million passengers, about 1.47% behind 2021. With the month of October ahead and holiday season on the way, however, it is safe to say that ridership will surely climb past that of 2021. Whether it matches the close to 1 billion passengers serviced in 2019 is another story.
But traffic data alone doesn’t show the whole story.
Behind the scenes of the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline industry seized, nearly collapsing from the shock of lost ridership. 2020 was also a historic year for drop-outs and financial hardship. This led to fewer students entering and completing commercial pilot courses, creating a nationally recognized pilot shortage. But that’s not all: A 2021 air service industry report commissioned by the city of Killeen and presented in November of that year stated that airlines are predicting a massive mechanic shortage. By next year, the air service industry is expected to be short some 40,000 pilots, and the aviation maintenance tech worker shortage is expected to hit in 2024.
So, airlines did what every industry does in the face of financial ruin: they consolidated.
In July, the Associated Press reported that Jet Blue finalized a purchase of Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, creating the nations fifth largest airline, and it wasn’t the only one. Airlines that stood alone, however, were forced to find other ways to cover their base operating costs and to remain competitive.
The 2021 industry report found that many air service providers, like United Airlines, which left Killeen in January of this year, found themselves in a state of disarray as they struggled to match rising fuel and labor costs. The answer that many found, the report said, was to ditch low-margin services like small-scale regional jets in favor of larger airbuses.
The logic is simple: The first few tickets of a flight pay for the basic costs of fuel and wages, and every ticket purchased past that threshold is money in the bank. An airline’s margin for profit, then, is only capped by the number of seats available and the amount of demand.
It’s an easy choice, then, for airlines to ditch relatively low-travel areas like Killeen and Waco.
When United Airlines left Killeen, Bryan-College Station and seven other cities early this year, it wasn’t just an unfortunate event for the Killeen community — it was a smoke signal to the consuming public that the airline industry was undergoing a massive shift.
As of October, American Airlines is the sole commercial airliner to service the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, the Waco Regional Airport and Easterwood Airport at Bryan-College Station.
WHAT ABOUT THOSE AIRPORTS?
For their part, airports actually have very little control over what airlines service their terminals. They are, as Killeen’s Director of Aviation Mike Wilson explained during a tour last year, essentially landlords. The key difference between landlords and an airport is that the latter pays their lessees to do businesses through their terminals
To find an airport attractive, airlines look at two things: Enplanement numbers and benefits.
Benefits can include anything from a percentage of funds raised from parking fees, to being paid a monetary incentive to ensure that the airline “sells” a set number of tickets every quarter.
But one of the most important things for an airline is the potential for growth, which is where enplanement numbers come in. And with passengership declining in Killeen, its regional airport appears less attractive year after year. Easterwood, which is owned by Texas A&M University, has also shown poor growth.
Waco, however, remains an outlier, and has in fact grown 23.44% in passenger numbers from 2021 to 2022.
“We’re currently in a state of growth,” said Joel Martinez, Director of Aviation at the Waco Regional Airport in an interview earlier this month.
According to Martinez, the airport is “in the black” compared to 2019’s “record numbers,” and is preparing to up its flights from five to six a day.
“Everything is so delicate right now,” he said.
Martinez explained that Waco’s tourism opportunities give the airport a good amount of support. And in Bryan-College Station, Easterwood sees university students, friends, family and faculty fly in and out of the airport.
In Killeen, however, a modest average income and few tourism options mean that residents are limited in their options. And with Austin so near, many residents make the decision to simply have a friend or relative drive them down to Austin to save on parking and ticket prices.
But this creates a dilemma: Airlines don’t find Killeen an attractive investment because travel numbers are low; but travel numbers are low because, among other reasons, Killeen’s airport offers few flights and even fewer flying options.
Despite massive investments from the city of Killeen and millions of dollars in federal grants, Killeen’s award-winning airport sees little travel. Massive marketing plans, which have pushed out information about the airport as far as Georgetown and Lampasas, have also yielded negligible results, as of yet.
So what can Killeen do?
The only thing it can do, which is to continue advertising its airport, speak hopefully about the future and do its best to attract a mid to low-cost airline that residents will want to use.
(2) comments
I like the Killeen airport for the most part. However American Airlines has lost my trust. So the Killeen airport suffers. I have taken 6 flights since 2021.
Yeah Killeen has come a long way over the years. The old days of Rio Airlines flying in prostitutes from Dallas on Fort Hood's payday weekends are fading it seems.
The airlines are cutting their noses off to spite their faces.
It shouldn't be cheaper to fly from Austin to Little Rock than from Killeen to Dallas but frequently that is the case. Not only does Austin or Houston offer better pricing but an abundance of flight times as well.
Killeen will never be able to compare to those cities and shouldn't be expected to either.
Don't bother to mention the status of the economy. Donald Trump had the price of oil so low the oil companies were paying people to haul it off. Now Joe Biden has banned the production of domestic energy causing skyrocketing fuel prices which prohibit travel for leisure. People can't continue to absorb the cost of living without making cuts.
Killeen lost two airlines. One provided service from Killeen to Houston several times a day and the other provided a direct link to Atlanta. But the problem all boils down to the airlines. Since they created their hub and spoke system back in the 1980's they have enjoyed major profits during the good times and they've suffered catastrophic losses during the bad times. The effects of Covid have decimated their flight plans and nothing is going to improve until the current regime is removed from Washington D.C. and our economy returns to a system favorable to business over government greed.
