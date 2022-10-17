The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and the Public Policy Council luncheon with guest speaker Bob Templeton, vice president of School District Segment at Zonda, that was scheduled for Oct. 27 has been postponed.
The event will be rescheduled for a later date, the chamber announced Monday. Templeton will be speaking on the Central Texas population and housing trends with a focus on the Killeen, Belton, Temple and Copperas Cove patterns, according to the chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.