Killeen homes

Rooftops stretch into the distance in this drone photo taken over southwest Killeen in 2018. 

 Herald | File

The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and the Public Policy Council luncheon with guest speaker Bob Templeton, vice president of School District Segment at Zonda, that was scheduled for Oct. 27 has been postponed.

The event will be rescheduled for a later date, the chamber announced Monday. Templeton will be speaking on the Central Texas population and housing trends with a focus on the Killeen, Belton, Temple and Copperas Cove patterns, according to the chamber.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

