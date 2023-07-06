If there’s still room in your schedule, you’re sure to find a way to fill it with these local events happening soon. Check out the annual Ink Masters Tattoo Show, bring the family to Killeen’s Movies in Your Park, check out one of the many local live music options, go outside for a group hike, or register for swim lessons. Information on these and more can be found here.
July 7
The Ink Masters Tattoo Show will be from 1 to 11 p.m. July 7, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 8, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 9 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be body piercing artists, tattoo artists, product vendors, food, raffles, and more at this event. Admission is $20 per day or $35 for a three-day weekend pass.
The City of Killeen’s Movies in Your Park event will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Killeen Athletic Complex, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. This free event will feature a showing of “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.” Guests are invited to bring their own seating and snacks.
The Hot Summer Sounds Free Concert Series will feature live music by American Merit from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Sam Farrow Amphitheater, 4320 Lions Park Road, Temple. Go to www.templeparks.com/hotsummersounds to learn more.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by the Bob Appel Band from 8 p.m. to midnight July 7. Cover is $10. People’s Choice will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 8. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Lily Milford from 6 to 9 p.m. July 7, Ryan Paul Davis from 6 to 9 p.m. July 8, and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m. July 9.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host Pecos and The Rooftops with Jacob Stelly at 6 p.m. General admission is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to purchase in advance.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Wes Perryman at 7 p.m. July 7, Brooks and Owen at 11:30 a.m. and the Anna Larson Band at 7 p.m. July 8, and Chris Beall at 4 p.m. July 9.
McDermott’s Club, 2000 E. Elms Road in Killeen, will host free live music by Morningstar at 3 p.m.
Johnny’s Steaks and Barbecue, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado, will host live music by the Josh Abbott Band with Parker Ryan at 6 p.m. General admission is $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Reserved tables for six are available for $500. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to purchase.
July 8
The Killeen Public Library will host Children’s Mini-Maker Yoga at 10 a.m. at the Killeen Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. Additionally, Elizabeth Kahura will host the African Tales children’s event at 10 a.m. July 13 at the Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule of events.
TITLE Boxing Club Killeen, 2904 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, will host its Summer Block Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. There will be games, vendors, a live DJ, bounce house, raffles, food, and more.
Tre Productions will host “Black Girl Therapy: The Stage Play” at 7 p.m. at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 801 N. Fourth St. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 for VIP. Go to https://tinyurl.com/3p3dwayw to purchase in advance.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Ed Leonard from 2 to 5 p.m.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek in Killeen, will host live music by The Maggie Valley Band at 9 p.m. Cover is $10.
July 10
Fort Cavazos Aquatics will host water safety and swimming lessons for kids ages 5 to 13 and beginner adults aged 14 and older from July 10-20 and July 24 to Aug. 4. Cost is $55 per participant and will take place at Patton Pool, 5774 S. 24th St., Fort Cavazos. Go to www.cavazos.armymwr.com to register. Call 254-287-4648 for more information.
The Central Texas College Explore STEM Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 10- 14 for students ages 14 to 22 with disabilities. Go to www.ctcd.edu/ce for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host the Teddy Bear Picnic Day from 10 a.m. to noon for kids ages 18 months and older and their families. Call 254-953-5492 to RSVP. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
July 11
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host Popsicles in the Park from 10 a.m. to noon at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host its Introduction to Gardening class from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Carl Levin Park Community Garden. This class is free and open to those ages 10 and up. Go to bit.ly/42WNCnM to pre-register. There will also be two other classes on July 18 and 25.
Upcoming Events
The Get Outdoors Harker Heights Outdoor Adventure Group will meet from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. July 14 for a hike at the Dana Peak Park trailhead. Pre-registration is required for this free event by going to https://tinyurl.com/yv58v9k3.
Recurring Events
The Killeen Animal Shelter, 3118 Commerce Drive, will host Free Patriotic Pet Adoptions from now through July 8. Go to www.killeentexas.gov/248/Lost-Found to see available animals.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. Contact Sara Gibbs at sgbbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Cavazos. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Operation E.A.T. (Everybody Ate Today), a community youth feeding initiative, will provide free meals for all kids 18 years old or younger at the Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. Meal availability times will be weekdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Go to https://monarch-education.org/operationeat to register in advance.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation’s Summer Camp is happening weekly through Aug. 11. Registration is open and camp takes place Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every week. Cost is $72 per camper per week and is for kids ages 5 to 10. Go to www.ccpard.com, call 254-542-2719, or email ccpard@copperascovetx.gov for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, will host its newest exhibit, “Awkward Family Photos” now through Sept. 1. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host Summer Fun for Early Learners from 10 a.m. to noon July 11- 14. Each day will feature activities and crafts surrounding a new theme and is geared toward kids ages 6 and younger. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is hosting its newest exhibit, “Waco’s Historic Houses of Worship,” now through Aug. 31. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N.Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
