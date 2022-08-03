HARKER HEIGHTS — Almost four months after it closed due to damage sustained from a severe hail storm in April, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen remains closed for renovation.
However, a Cheddar’s official speaking through the chain’s Facebook page messenger provided an update on the location’s prospective reopening.
“We’re set to reopen before the end of September,” the official said.
The chain, which serves burgers, chicken dishes and beer, has not responded to requests for more information. Whether Cheddar’s is currently hiring and whether there have been difficulties in sourcing materials or labor for repairs are questions that remain thus far unanswered.
The extent of the damage is unknown, but Cheddar’s spokesperson Rich Jeffers told the Herald in April that the damage was severe enough that the store was closed to keep the public and employees safe.
At that time, Jeffers said the restaurant in Market Heights would be closed for about two or three weeks.
The Harker Heights location may be reached at 254-519-1200, which brings up an automated message saying that the location has closed for repairs.
Cheddar’s in Harker Heights is located at 201 E. Central Texas Expressway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.