Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Harker Heights will reopen on Sept. 12 at 11 a.m., management confirmed Tuesday.
On-site management said they were unable to comment on the reopening and provided contact information for the chain’s media contact, Kristin Colville. Colville did not return a request for comment Tuesday, though previous contact with the company provided an estimated opening date of “late September.”
The chain has been closed for almost five months due to extensive damage sustained during an April hailstorm. Professionals with the City of Harker Heights inspected the building in April and found it to be unsafe for human occupancy. A spokesperson for the chain said at the time that “We want to be open to serve our customers but safety comes first.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is a medium-priced chain serving burgers, chicken dishes and beer.
The Harker Heights location may be reached at 254-519-1200.
Cheddar’s in Harker Heights is located at 201 E. Central Texas Expressway.
