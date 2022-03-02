Killeen Chick-fil-A fans will have to get their chicken sandwiches elsewhere for the next 13 weeks.
Chick-fil-A Killeen employees told customers in the drive-thru lane Wednesday that the local franchise, 1400 E. Central Texas Expressway, will be closed for approximately the next three months beginning 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Killeen location is closing while renovations are completed, employees said.
Those who currently work at the fast-food restaurant in Killeen will be moved to other locations either in Copperas Cove or Harker Heights, employees said.
A Herald media request sent to Chick-fil-A corporate was not immediately returned Wednesday.
Herald staff writer Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
