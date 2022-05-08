The Killeen Chick-fil-A is preparing to reopen and will a host hiring center in Harker Heights.
The center will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday at 202 E. Beeline Lane.
Members of the leadership team said they are planning to hire around 100 people.
“We are growing and we are catch up the best we can” a hiring leader said.
The leadership team said that most of the employees from the Killeen location will be returning.
The hiring center will be open for walk-in interviews and to provide further information.
The leadership team advised that applicant fill out an online application before attending a walk-in interview but it is not required.
To submit an online application, text CFAKilleen to 512-548-8918 or go to cfakilleen.com.
