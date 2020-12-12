NOLANVILLE — Forty vendors and a host of local residents came out to enjoy the weekend weather Saturday and attend the first Christmas Market sponsored by Grizzly’s Hidden Falls Nursery and Farr’s Landscape Supply in Nolanville.
Vendor tents were filled with a variety of food, home decor, lotions, baked goods, Christmas decorations, designer mugs and Mr. and Mrs. Claus were there with a professional photographer to have holiday portraits made.
Keeping the children occupied was Kerry Fillip with Keep Nolanville Beautiful assisted by Kelly Ann Blanchard, the director of Keep Nolanville Beautiful. Gavin Atkinson also agreed to make the rounds in the Mr. Grinch suit.
Fillip’s team helped the younger crowd create the pine cone covered with peanut butter rolled in birdseed for a new way to watch the wildlife.
Ben Gillian, co-owner of Grizzly Landscapes, said he was pleased with the response from the vendors and the turnout of the crowd.
