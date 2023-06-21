Chuy’s, an iconic Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain, will officially open its new Harker Heights location on Tuesday.
The restaurant is located between Sam’s Club and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights on Central Texas Expressway.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 4:48 pm
“We are so excited to start serving lunch and dinner daily here in Bell County and offer a hometown location for our loyal customers between Austin and Waco,” said Jenn Reid, Chuy’s Harker Heights general manager.
“We look forward to offering our popular Tex-Mex favorites while partnering with this amazing community full of military and healthcare heroes.”
The grand opening is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The restaurant’s address is 700 W. Central Texas Expressway.
The restaurant’s regular hours will be Sunday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Happy Hour is 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays.
The restaurant is known for its quirky decor, including an Elvis shrine, metal palm trees, a hand-carved wooden “school” of fish hanging overhead and a hubcap-covered ceiling.
The La Chihuahua Bar features a “Dog Wall” of framed pictures of local dogs collected earlier this year. Patrons who bring a picture of their dog when they dine will get a free appetizer.
For the latest information on the upcoming restaurant opening, special events and giveaways, go to the Chuy’s Harker Heights Facebook page: www.facebook.com/chuysharkerheights.
