chuys2.jpg

The Chuy's new Harker Heights location will open next week.

 By Jada Holcomb

Chuy’s, an iconic Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain, will officially open its new Harker Heights location on Tuesday.

The restaurant is located between Sam’s Club and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights on Central Texas Expressway.

chuys4.JPG

The Chuy's new Harker Heights location was hiring in May.
