HARKER HEIGHTS — Tex-Mex chain Chuy’s had the official opening for its newest location Tuesday.
The new Harker Heights restaurant opened at 11 a.m., drawing a full house of area residents who looked pleased to be there for the opening.
“I was not expecting the restaurant to open up so close to home.” Killeen resident Valerie Butler. “Now I do not have to drive all the way to Austin for this style of food.”
Customers at the location on Tuesday mostly expressed the same type of excitement.
Following the friends-and-family event on Friday and Monday’s soft opening, the staff seemed well prepared for the crowd of customers and the different menu items they would have to prepare.
Chuy’s offers a wide variety of items for the Heights location’s menu. Some of these include taco salads, tortilla soup, “big as yo’ face” burritos, fajitas and more.
“I would choose the chicka-chicka boom-boom with a new Mexican martini to wash it down with,” General Manager Jennifer Reid, suggested to the Herald on Tuesday.
Patrons walking into the new Tex-Mex restaurant will see a variety of things that distinguish Chuy’s from other chains in the area.
There is a family room with portraits of families from Mexico, an art room tht includes art pieces from many different Mexican artists, a dog wall where customers can bring in portraits of their dogs to keep at the restaurant, and more.
“Chuy’s tries to pride itself in having the friendliest employees in the world, they want customers to come in and feel at home with the staff and the food in itself. “That’s just one thing that we really stand by here at Chuy’s, the staff has really great energy they’re super kind,” Reid said. “We are really lucky to have found such great people in this community.”
Chuy’s is currently open all days of the week. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information on Chuy’s along with ordering online go to the website at www.chuys.com and find a location or call 254-308-3335.
