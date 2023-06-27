chuy's opens-3.jpg

 Customers pack into the front entrance of Chuy's an hour after opening its door at the new Harker Heights location on Tuesday.

HARKER HEIGHTS — Tex-Mex chain Chuy’s had the official opening for its newest location Tuesday.

The new Harker Heights restaurant opened at 11 a.m., drawing a full house of area residents who looked pleased to be there for the opening.

chuy's opens-14.jpg

 The seats at the 118th Chuy's Tex-Mex location are filled with customers within an hour of their first service on June 27.
chuy's opens-13.jpg

 Lynn Bailey and Michelle Felger brought framed photographs of their furry friends Jesse, Ruby, and Izyy also known as "The Terrorist" for Chuy's wall of dog portraits above the chihuahua bar.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

