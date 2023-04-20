An opening is getting closer for the new Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant in Harker Heights.
Chuy’s will be located at 700 W. Central Texas Expressway, between Sam’s Club and Seton Medical Center.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variable clouds with thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 4:57 pm
An opening is getting closer for the new Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant in Harker Heights.
Chuy’s will be located at 700 W. Central Texas Expressway, between Sam’s Club and Seton Medical Center.
Announced March 2022, there was said to be a Chuy’s opening up with no confirmed date. Now it is “currently scheduled for a late June/early July grand opening,” Brittany Martin Grandby, a spokeswoman for Chuy’s, told the Herald on Thursday.
A construction crew was working on the new building Thursday.
At approximately 5,500 square feet, electric scenery, and 100 employees in the Heights location, Chuy’s officials said more updates will be coming in the weeks and months ahead.
Chuy’s in other locations will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo this upcoming May 5.
This celebration will include $5 chips and salsa, $1 floaters, and limited-special edition meals.
The Chuy’s team is looking forward to Heights’ citizen support.
“We are very excited to be joining the Harker Heights community...” Stephanie Burger told the Herald in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.