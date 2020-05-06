Movie lovers will be able to go to a movie theater soon.
Cinergy in Copperas Cove will reopen on Friday, according to a news release by the theater’s parent company, Cinergy Entertainment Group.
The Copperas Cove theater, 402 Constitution Drive, will open at 25% capacity, in accordance with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the state.
“This reopening comes after a full week of training and designing new procedures to keep both team members and Cinergy guests safe,” the release said.
All team members will wear personal protective equipment, and Plexiglas barriers have been put in place to limit customer-team member contact.
Some movies that the theater will feature include “Valley Girl,” “Trolls World Tour,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “I Still Believe,” “Bloodshot,” and “Bad Boys for Life,” the release said.
Cinemark in Harker Heights and Regal in Killeen are still temporarily closed, according to their websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.