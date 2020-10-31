COPPERAS COVE – Cinergy Cinemas in Copperas Cove played three Halloween-themed movies and served breakfast during a holiday event on Saturday.
The theater played “Monsters, Inc.” “Hocus Pocus,” and “The Addams Family” while serving breakfast for area families and residents dressed in Halloween costumes and looking for local activities to enjoy the day amid coronavirus concerns.
Sarai Bottoms brought her daughter Bekah Bottoms, nephew Nicholas Gabriel Watres, and niece Amyelia Watres to watch “Monsters, Inc” and provide some early morning entertainment for the children.
“It’s hard to find things to do at this time,” Sarai Bottoms said.
The children only learned they were coming to the theater shortly before arriving, and Bekah Bottom said, “I’m really happy that we’re here because we haven’t been here in a long time.”
Stacey Flick and her son Austin Flick came to the theater to watch “Hocus Pocus,” a movie Austin Flick said he had never seen before. Austin Flick, dressed as a skeleton, said, “I think it’s just going to be fun.”
“I think it’s fantastic that (Cinergy) did something like this because it’s just a different means of celebrating the holiday and a different way of getting the families together,” Stacey Flick said.
Traci Hoey, vice president of marketing for Cinergy, said the theater is able to remain open while other theaters are still closed because the cinema has multiple older titles that allow for multiple auditoriums to be used and helps enforce pandemic precautions like social distancing.
“Cinergy is a family-owned business, and our cinemas, not just in Copperas Cove, have even more than just a game floor, and we always are adding new attractions for families to do together, and it becomes more of a social experience,” Hoey said. “And in this time, unfortunately, we are having to social distance, but we can still have fun in a safe way with our family and friends.”
