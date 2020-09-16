Killeen is continuing to see an increase in sales tax revenue at a time of global uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In the latest round of sales tax revenue allocations from the state, Killeen is expected to receive $2.277 million in sales tax revenue in September, a 12% increase from the $2.033 million allocation in September 2019, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. The allocations are based on sales made in July.
Despite shutdowns on business and other impacts, Killeen has seen an increase in sales tax revenue since the corornavirus hit the area in March.
Year to date, Killeen’s sales tax revenue is $19.7 million, nearly 6% higher than year to date last year, when the city was allocated $18.6 million, according to the comptroller’s report. Sales tax revenue goes into the city government’s general fund.
What’s the reason for Killeen’s increase in sales tax revenue?
“The increases from the last several months were mostly attributable to gains from big box retailers, which would lead you to believe that people are staying closer to home and keeping their purchases local,” according to a statement from Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle. “Other increases were in internet sales and manufacturing.”
The city may get more information on what’s driving the revenue increase later in the year.
“The city does not receive detailed sales tax information until several weeks after the city’s allocation is announced,” Cagle said. “In addition, the city cannot reveal sales from individual retailers. We can confirm that the current allocation was not inflated by audit adjustments or early payers.”
Other areas
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $756.3 million in sales tax allocations in September.
Central Texas continues to weather the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying partial and full closure of non-essential businesses surprisingly well. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as most of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in September compared to the same month last year. Several tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple was an exception to that general rule. The city is expected to receive $1.95 million, a 7.16% decrease from September 2019’s allocation.
Belton will get $521,989, a 43.79% increase over last year.
The total September allocations for Texas represent a 4.5% increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. Rising COVID-19 infection rates in July likely suppressed economic activity, Hegar said in the release.
Bell County
The county will receive a little more than $2 million in sales tax allocations in September, an increase of 13.66% from this time last year, according to the release.
Harker Heights will receive $656,220, a 10.62% increase from last September.
This month Nolanville is receiving $103,541, a 12.08% increase over the same month last year.
Troy will receive $45,466, a 28.86% increase from September 2019.
Salado is set to receive $41,174 this month, an 8.76% increase from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $21,691 in September, a 1.1% increase compared to September last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $249,720 this month for a 34.13% increase from last year’s allocations during September.
Copperas Cove saw a 46.77% increase in September allocations from last year; it is set to receive $497,292.
Gatesville experienced a 13.39% rise in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $206,824.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.