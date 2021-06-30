The city of Killeen Department of Aviation will host two open houses today at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for prospective Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) and other companies interested in doing business with the airport.
Those interested in airport concessions will meet at 9 a.m. and those interested in capital development projects will meet at 11 a.m., according to a news release from the city.
The open houses will share proposed program goals with interested stakeholders and solicit community feedback from businesses with DBE and non-DBE certification.
Information about how an interested business can apply for DBE certification to conduct business with the airport will be part of the meeting agendas.
Every three years, the U.S. Department of Transportation mandates that the airport submit a new set of goals and methodology after public input meetings with local business stakeholders.
The scheduled open houses are for fiscal years 2022, 2023 and 2024, according to the release.
“We’ve always had this program at the airport,” said Mike Wilson, the executive director of aviation.
“This time, we’re making a strong community awareness push about the opportunities on the capital development and concessionaire sides of our business.”
