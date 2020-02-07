Five openings from custodians to forensic experts were recently posted on the Killeen city website with hourly salaries ranging from $10.07 to $22.64, along with about a dozen other positions with a variety of hourly, monthly and annual salaries.
While several of the positions will remain open until they are filled, six of the application windows are slated to close throughout this month, according to the city’s website.
Additionally, the city is still searching for a new attorney to perform a variety of complex administrative, technical and professional work, to include civil lawsuits, legal document review and advising the city on local, state and federal laws, according to the city’s website.
Longtime Killeen City attorney Kathy Davis vacated the job, which requires a law degree, when she became the Temple city attorney in December. Salary for the fulltime position “depends on qualifications,” according the city website.
The city also has an open position for an assistant city attorney for the police and fire departments, which pays $6,375 to about $7,405 monthly. Required for that position: Consult officers (both in the office and in the field) regarding specific criminal investigations, including procedures followed; giving assistance in drafting complaints and search warrants; and acting as general counsel to chiefs of police and fire. Qualifications include a law degree and one year of experience as a practicing attorney.
KPD jobs
The Killeen Police Department is looking for a professional forensic latent print examiner to aid in processing major crime scenes in the field and to document and recover latent evidence, according to the city website. Additionally, the position will require the applicant to assist in the evidence room, perform lab work to process evidence, use forensic equipment, chemicals and computers, according to the listing. The fulltime position pays between $18.40 and $22.64 hourly. A two-year college degree in criminal justice, forensics or a closely related field is required, or at least three years experience in latent evidence collection and identification.
Applications for new police officers will close Feb. 14, which pay $48,000 to more than $59,000 annually.
As of Friday, KPD had 18 vacancies for police officers, said KPD Commander Ronnie Supak. The department is authorized to have 258 sworn officers, and currently has 240 of those positions filled, he said.
KPD was also hiring a new police clerk ($11.46 - $14.10 hourly), but that application period expires today.
Other city jobs available
Among the highest-paying jobs the city is hiring now is project engineer, which comes with a salary of $61,402 to $75,537 annually. Duties for the engineer include reviewing new construction plans for compliance with codes and standards; reviewing associated technical reports including drainage analysis and traffic impact analysis; designing various civil engineering projects to be built within the city; and maintaining documentation of all land development related activities
Applications for a human resources executive assistant will be accepted through Thursday. The fulltime position will pay anywhere from $15.28 to $18.80 hourly. The assistant will mange work schedules and perform confidential administrative, secretarial and research duties, according to the online job listing. Additional responsibilities include summarizing reports and documents, distributing mail and composing and editing correspondence, reports and memoranda.
The city is also accepting applications for a full time engineering technician paying $16.50 to $20.29 hourly. The application window will close Feb. 14 for this position.
The engineering technician will work under a project engineer and assist engineers in solving technical problems in research and development, construction, inspection and maintenance in accordance to the city’s design and construction standards for infrastructure.
The applications for airport service worker and street sweeper will remain open until Feb. 18.
The new fulltime airport service worker will be paid $10.07 to $12.39 hourly, to perform a variety of tasks to maintain the airport, passenger terminal building and various types of equipment, according to the listing. The equivalent of a high school diploma is required and six months of maintenance or custodial experience is preferred, the listing states.
The city is also looking for a street sweeper position, which pays between $13.48 and $16.59 hourly, requires a high school diploma or the equivalent and six months of experience with a street sweeper. Applicants will be required to have a valid Texas CDL Class B by the date they are hired and they must obtain all National Institute Management Systems certifications required by the city within 30 days from the date of hire, the application said.
The application time will expire Tuesday for a fulltime position of engineer in training or senior engineering associate, which pays from $3,672.08 to $4,517.45 monthly, the website said. More information about each position can be found on the city’s website: http://www.killeentexas.gov/168/Open-Positions
Qualified applicants are encouraged to submit online applications for current vacancies. While resumes are encouraged, they will not be accepted in lieu of a completed application, according to the website. For more information on the openings, email employment@killeentexas.gov
