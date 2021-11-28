The airline industry is struggling to reach pre-pandemic levels, according to the most recent report from Killeen’s Department of Aviation.
The report provided reasons for United Airline’s departure, which was reported earlier this month, as well as steps that the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport plans to take to deal with the setback.
According to the report, return passenger numbers dropped a little over 60% from 2019 to 2020, and are forecasted to recover to just under 40% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021. The attached chart shows two potential futures for the airline industry: an optimistic projection shows airlines more or less recovering fully by the end of 2022, and reaching just over 10% of pre-pandemic levels by 2024. However, the industry’s “worst-case” outlook leaves the industry at a 10% deficit in 2024, with a gradual upwards trend.
The report shows that these numbers are largely affected by a projected global worker shortage on two fronts: pilots and mechanics. According to the report, airlines worldwide will face a nearly 40,000 person pilot shortage by 2023, and aviation maintenance tech workers will be in short supply come 2024.
Additionally, the report cites crude oil costs, which, at $83.54 a barrel, are higher than they have been in the past five years. This increase in overhead, combined with an industry shift towards larger “airbus” style aircraft which now make up 39% of the air market, has all contributed to a market shift away from regional airports, which now make up just 43% of the national market share.
The report also addresses a burning question: why exactly did United Airlines cut nine airports from its national route?
“It is likely that the airports being cut — which only have between one and two United departures a day — cannot command high enough yields and, because of short distances, overly rely on connections (and therefore lower yields),” the report said.
The report also pointed towards a minimal airport share of roughly 9% local passengers to and from eight of the cut routes. Additionally, the report cited staffing shortages, short stage length to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport, rising energy costs, and an inability to increase frequency at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
The issue becomes clear as the report points out that American Airlines, which will be the only air service provider at the regional airport come February, can service up to 35,123 passengers as of the fourth quarter of 2021. Comparatively, United Airlines services just 9,200 passengers, or 21% of the airport’s ride capacity. Making matters, worse the report showed that UA serviced just 17% of all passengers at the regional airport in quarter two of this year.
A way forward
Despite United Airlines decision to leave the regional airport, Killeen’s department of aviation remained hopeful as it discussed the work-in-progress route to Denver, Colorado.
Additionally, the report anticipated a redoubled marketing strategy to an even wider catchment area and a willingness to partner with airlines such as Sun Country, Breeze, Avelo, and Frontier. Targeted carriers are United Airlines, Frontier, Breeze, and Sun Country.
As the market shifts towards larger regional hubs amid rising energy costs and the realities of a pandemic-controlled world, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport remains willing and able to provide air service, but, as the report emphasized, it will take both patience and persistence to attract and maintain airlines new and old.
