City to host forum on public facility corporation

Many Killeen residents have opinions on whether the city needs a public facility corporation.
Some of their voices will be heard tonight.
At the suggestion of Killeen City Councilmember Shirley Fleming, the city will host a public forum regarding the issue at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
“The room is very spaced out so attendees can maintain social distance,” Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine said on Tuesday by email.
As defined by a city report, the purpose of a public facility corporation is to allow broad power to finance or to provide for the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, renovation, repair, equipping, furnishing, and placement in service of public facilities in an orderly, planned manner and at the lowest possible borrowing price. In Killeen’s case, it would be used for the development of a new $51 million multifamily development project in north Killeen, and can be used for other future projects.
The proposed multifamily development would be located on a 25.77-acre vacant tract of land at the southwest corner of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and W.S. Young Drive, and would be built by NRP, Inc., which has an office in Austin and a corporate headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Killeen Public Facility Corporation would require council approval for both its creation and its certificate of formation, and would be a nonprofit public corporation, governed by a board of directors composed of the mayor and city council, according to the report.
Fleming said she has received several calls about this proposed corporation.
“My concern is for the community to get a better understanding of what this project contains and the all information that makes it so important to north Killeen,” Fleming said by email on Tuesday. “We will need the community input.”
Issues raised regarding the proposed corporation, as well as the NRP project, include skepticism about the need for new housing, versus the need for a full-service grocery store, in that area of the city.
Councilmember Debbie Nash-King has also spoken to a number of her constituents about the proposed project.
“There are mixed feelings on the proposed PFC but, the majority of the constituents feel the project may attract more businesses to the north side of town including a grocery store which in return will lead to more revenue,” Nash-King said by email on Tuesday. “Over the next few days, I will continue to reach out and get additional feedback from the constituents I serve in District 2 and I hope our citizens will be attending the public forum on Thursday so they can ask questions and get a better understanding of the project.”
Although Mayor Jose Segarra did not take part in the Dec. 1 workshop vote to instruct the city to set up the public event, he shared his views on the proposed corporation.
“I am optimistic about this great project and am confident that once the citizens have had a chance to see the presentation and ask questions they will also see the many benefits to our city that this development will brings,” he said.
