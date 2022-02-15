As a part of ongoing negotiations with the city of Killeen, developer Joshua Welch has updated his Planned Unit Development concept plan in south Killeen to address many of the concerns levied by City Council members, which he explained in a presentation during Tuesday’s City Council workshop.
The development consists of 333 lots, the majority of which are 50 feet wide and long, or about 6,000 square feet in surface area.
The project is a Planned Unit Development, or PUD, a type of zoning that grants the city a wide range of control over the planned use, and is located along Clear Creek Road, taking up roughly 80 acres between Modoc Drive and Reese Creek Road.
Director of Planning Wallis Meshier provided additional details regarding the development Tuesday night, adding that the proposed lot density is approximately 4.12 units per acre, not far off the 3.3 units per acre currently seen by nearby Goodnight Ranch.
The development will include two “collector streets” connecting to Reese Creek Road and Clear Creek Road.
Previously, City Council members had raised concerns regarding the scope of the project, traffic and parking, and whether the development’s green space had been appropriately utilized.
In response, Meshier presented an updated proposal from Welch, which included increased green space, wider streets and a greater focus on livability.
Council took no action on the item Tuesday. It will return for a vote at its Feb. 22 regular meeting.
Streets
One point of concern for Councilman Michael Boyd during last week’s presentation was that residents of the development would have difficulty safely navigating the single-street parking available on the resident’s 28-foot front-of-curb to front-of-curb streets. For clarification, the Herald’s previously reported 29-foot streets were taken from the project’s right-of-way diagrams, and were based on back-of-curb to back-of-curb.
The new plan features 30-foot-wide streets, with 60-foot rights-of-way, and parallel parking on both sides.
Collector streets were another issue, with concerns being raised regarding the level of privacy and noise for residents along those streets. To address this concern, the developer included enhanced fencing, which would be 6- to 8-foot topped wooden privacy fences with brick or masonry supports every 100 feet.
There was a level of concern for a small residence to the left of the bottom collector street, which Boyd said may be unduly disrupted by the constant comings and going of the approximately 996 residents available in the subdivision. Boyd asked that the developer consider provide sound-proofing to help insulate the decades-long residents from the new development.
Additionally, the project clarified in its updated right-of-way schematic that a “street tree” will be present at the front of each house, each of which would be one and a half feet in caliper and at least six feet tall at the time of planting. Each lot would, provided there was space, have at least six 3-gallon shrubs by the time it was completed.
Parks and open spaces
Another issue for Boyd last week was an Home Owners Association park that was described as being too small in scope for the development.
The new plan features added green space, for a total of 5.23 acres of parkland, which at about 5.23 acres per 1,000 residents falls much higher than the recently passed Parks Master Plan’s recommended one acre per 1,000 residents. To accomplish this feat, the developer activated two drainage tracts, at the north-east and west portion of the development, to include a multi-purpose field at the former, and a swing and pet waste stations at the latter, among other amenities.
Additionally, Meshier explained that the project’s HOA would be controlled by a third party management company to manage and administer the affairs of the HOA.
Garages
The final piece of the PUD puzzle was a request by city staff and the City Council to not include “snout houses” in the development plans. “Snout houses” are those houses whose garages take up more than 50% of the foremost street-facing plane of the house.
So far, the developer has not accepted the request, arguing instead that doing so would greatly reduce the amount of available floor plans for the neighborhood. Instead, the developer has agreed to limit the amount of “snout houses” to only those with a 25-foot setback — or every other lot.
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez thanked Welch for his work in meeting many of the City Council’s requests.
“Thank you for taking our concerns under consideration and accommodating that in our presentation,” she said.
Welch responded by calling it a “joint effort” and a “partnership.”
“It’s a partnership,” he said. “We’re building neighborhoods for our community, for the people here.”
Other business
Several other items were also up for discussion at Tuesday’s meeting.
The City Council received an update from consulting group Tanko regarding the possible buying-out of Killeen’s street lights. Currently, the energy company Oncor owns Killeen’s lights, charging a rate of about $10 per light, per month. Killeen currently uses 4,539 street lights, the cost of which Tanko representatives argued can be brought down to around 43 cents per light.
However, City Manager Kent Cagle warned the City Council that Oncor would not want to agree to a buy-out, and would likely attempt to move to litigation.
The City Council unanimously agreed to direct Cagle to send an initial offer letter to Oncor for the purchasing of its street fixtures.
The City Council also agreed to move into an interlocal agreement with the Central Texas Council of Governments to host a hazardous waste event in Killeen, to the amount of up to $45,000.
Additionally, the city readopted its financial governance policy, with revisions. The amendments included the new water and wastewater impact fees, as well as the new water rate and additional budgeting categories.
The city also agreed to amend the Fiscal Year 2019-20 Annual Action Plan to utilize CARES Act funding to pay for coronavirus relief.
Finally, a partnership between the city, Habitat for Humanity, and Cove House to create the “homeless to housed” project, a homelessness relief program that seeks to rehabilitate individuals suffering from homelessness with a tiered program designed to promote healthy living and fiscal responsibility.
