Sharing a taste of home in a place where their family has put down roots was the inspiration for Clerico — a family-owned Argentinian restaurant in Killeen.
The respect and courtesy shown — even among strangers — first struck Alejandro Peralta when he immigrated to the United States from Argentina in 1990.
Cultural differences in the pleasantries exchanged between strangers still warm his heart 30 years later.
“Security is also something I have come to love,” Peralta said. “You feel that you can live your life without losing time to take care of yourself. You can build savings — people won’t steal from you. You feel safe right here.”
Peralta said he loves his Argentinian roots, but when immigrated, there were wars across Latin America and the socioeconomic situation was difficult to navigate.
He settled in Bell County with his wife, and five of their six children live in Texas — with one still in Argentina.
While Peralta is proud to call the United States home now, along with the host of family and friends still living in Argentina and his favorite sport, soccer, he also misses flavors from home.
Peralta’s wife, Claudia Maximo, makes those flavors come alive in a way their entire family enjoys — and wanted to share with others. The family restaurant finally became a reality on Oct. 10 of this year.
“I like how my wife cooks. We had a family conversation, ‘Why don’t we open a restaurant?’” Peralta recalled. “We are all so happy when she cooks. We told her she needs to open a restaurant and change her profession.”
Maximo owns a physical therapy business overseas, but the family decided to use their savings to begin a new endeavor in the community they have come to know as home.
Before settling in Harker Heights, Peralta said he lived in Lampasas and in Copperas Cove. They opened their restaurant this month in Killeen at 425 N. 38th St.
The first weeks after opening went even better than anticipated, Peralta said. He didn’t expect a lot from the business other than sharing a bit of his culture and giving back to the community.
“We are so happy because people don’t just come once and don’t come back; they come back because they like the food,” Peralta said. “They told us, it is very comfortable and the place is very nice.”
The restaurant has become like an extension of Peralta’s home — from the conversation and the music to the food and the aromas.
“It’s exactly how we live at home,” Peralta reflected.
Peralta used his past skills and passion for woodwork to help create the rustic feel of the restaurant, and their children pitched in to help get the restaurant ready to launch.
In addition to authentic Argentinian style food, Peralta said some typical American food is also available on the menu, including hamburgers, macaroni and cheese or mashed potatoes.
“We have typical food that you would find in every restaurant or in every house in Argentina,” Peralta said, “chorizo, empanadas, milanesas...”
The menu is available online at: https://www.clericohomefood.com/.
Peralta said they shied away from advertising as an Argentinian establishment for fear of scaring off new customers with “the unfamiliar.”
However, those fears were soon dispelled as customers raved about the food and returned with their friends.
“People said, ‘I like this food! You should put a sign to say that it’s Argentinian,’” Peralta said. “We have already made banners to do it, because we got good acceptance from our customers.”
Peralta said their restaurant focuses on serving large, quality portions at reasonable prices.
“They leave satisfied and happy, so we have a lot of good reviews on Facebook,” Peralta said.
The responses from their customers validate for Peralta and Maximo that they made the right decision in opening their restaurant.
“I’m very proud — very happy that they like what I like,” Peralta said. “I want to share my happiness with different people and I love when they say, ‘This is Amazing!’ It really feels so good.”
