Work with 1.jpg

Nancy Thai, owner of Work With Me in Killeen, shows the conference room that her new business offers.

 Ricky Green | Herald

A local business owner who recently opened her doors in Killeen has created a co-working space with a supervised children’s room, in hopes of catering to area entrepreneurs and professionals who need some business space every once in a while.

“I wanted to create something that did not exist yet or something that wasn’t as common,” said Nancy Thai, owner of Work With Me in Killeen. She said creating a space where she could go to work and take her son was a big part of it, when asked about the inspiration behind starting her business.

Work with 2.jpg

Computers, desk space, couches and more are among the amenities that are available for use at Work With Me in Killeen.
Work with 3.jpg

Work with me is located at 2804 S. W.S. Young Drive.

rgreen@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.