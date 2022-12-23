A local business owner who recently opened her doors in Killeen has created a co-working space with a supervised children’s room, in hopes of catering to area entrepreneurs and professionals who need some business space every once in a while.
“I wanted to create something that did not exist yet or something that wasn’t as common,” said Nancy Thai, owner of Work With Me in Killeen. She said creating a space where she could go to work and take her son was a big part of it, when asked about the inspiration behind starting her business.
Work With Me opened its doors in November, and Thai would like to see an increase of people utilizing the available space. It offers beverages, computers, wi-fi, digital printers, desks, comfortable couches and supervised childcare.
The location is 2804 S. W.S. Young Drive, and regular hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Hang out in the shared office space with your iPad, use the desk space for games or work, or come with a friend or co-worker to have coffee while you work,” according to the company’s website.
