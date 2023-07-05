Mexican restaurant-2.jpg

 Mi Ranchito Mexican Grill displays colorful Mexican and Mayan-themed murals hand-painted by Austin-based artist Ernesto Guerra and various cultural decorations on the walls, tables, and chairs.Mi Ranchito Mexican Grill displays colorful Mexican and Mayan-themed murals hand-painted by Austin-based artist Ernesto Guerra and various cultural decorations on the walls, tables, and chairs.

Mi Ranchito Mex Grill opened up in the past couple of weeks, serving food ranging from burritos and tacos to breakfast plates and gorditas.

Walking into the newly opened family-owned Mexican restaurant — at 10640 State Highway 195 near the Splawn Ranch subdivision — there is a wide variety of colors and murals painted by a Austin artist Ernesto Guerra.

Mexican restaurant-4.jpg

 Mi Ranchito Mexican Grill displays colorful Mexican and Mayan-themed murals hand-painted by Austin-based artist Ernesto Guerra and various cultural decorations on the walls, tables, and chairs.A mexican resturaunt's dine-in and drive through options at 10640 S Fort Hood St is officially open for business.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.