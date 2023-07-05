Mi Ranchito Mexican Grill displays colorful Mexican and Mayan-themed murals hand-painted by Austin-based artist Ernesto Guerra and various cultural decorations on the walls, tables, and chairs.Mi Ranchito Mexican Grill displays colorful Mexican and Mayan-themed murals hand-painted by Austin-based artist Ernesto Guerra and various cultural decorations on the walls, tables, and chairs.
Walter Lanier | Herald
Mi Ranchito Mex Grill opened up in the past couple of weeks, serving food ranging from burritos and tacos to breakfast plates and gorditas.
Walking into the newly opened family-owned Mexican restaurant — at 10640 State Highway 195 near the Splawn Ranch subdivision — there is a wide variety of colors and murals painted by a Austin artist Ernesto Guerra.
“It’s kind of like our culture and stuff — like that’s where we’re from; there’s that statue it’s beautiful.” Edyt Farias, a cashier at the restaurant, explained as she pointed to one of the murals.
Eduardo Moreno, the nephew of the restaurant’s owner, added: “It’s just part of the state (in Mexico) we’re from; this mural that’s what it represents.”
The family resides in Killeen.
Business has been growing since the restaurant opened, Moreno said, adding the family is trying to get the word out about the new eatery.
“I think they did really well decorating. They were also just super nice.” said local resident Dillion Burns, who took his family to eat at the new restaurant.
“I think it’s a great addition to Killeen, Killeen needs more unique restaurants.”
Mi Ranchito is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
To order ahead of time, call the restaurant at 254-213-2342. The restaurant also has a drive-thru window.
