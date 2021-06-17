Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge in Killeen is excited to bring even more nationally known talent to the local comedy scene.
Jess Moore, whose stage name is Jess Hilarious, has never been to Killeen before. She said the city is growing increasingly popular in comedy circles.
“I hadn’t heard of it or ever been there, but I have heard nothing but good things about it from other artists like Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne,” Hilarious said. “I can’t wait to get there and see how the city comes out for me.”
Jess Hilarious will perform Thursday at 7:30 p.m., two shows Friday at 7:30 and 10:00 p.m. and two shows Saturday at 7:00 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for general admission, $40 for VIP and $45 for diamond section. Additionally, the venue requires a two-item purchase per person, or a $15 surcharge.
Masks are required for all guests as a precaution against COVID-19, and temperatures will be taken at the door.
Excitement is already on the rise as the community anticipates Jess Hilarious coming to town, according to Darryl Walker, co-owner of Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge.
“Everybody is going crazy,” Walker said. “Even the mayor from Belton said he is coming — and clubs are calling to see if they can host the official after party.”
Jess Hilarious has performed in stages across the country including Atlanta, West Palm Beach, Miami, Tampa and her hometown of Baltimore — and she is excited to perform in Killeen.
Jess Hilarious made her debut with videos back in 2014 with social media videos that “went viral” she said. She now has more than 4.8 million followers on Instagram.
Ultimately she was invited to open for Martin Lawrence in 2017, and her career took off from there. She has also opened for comedy legends such as Rickey Smiley, Mo’Nique and Mike Epps.
In addition to her budding career as a stand-up comedian, she is known for her appearances on MTV’s “Wild N’ Out,” and has appeared on “Russell Simmon’s All Def Comedy” on HBO. She has also starred in various shows on VH1 and BET. Last year, she debuted on network television with her scripted comedy appearance on FOX’s “REL,” opposite Lil Rel Howry.
Comedy is a free platform to share her perspective in an entertaining way, she said.
“I can say what I want and not get in trouble for it,” Jess Hilarious said. “Or, if I do get in trouble, I don’t care.”
Looking ahead, Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge is excited for future headliners already on the books.
Later this month the comedy lounge will host Joseph Wayne McVey IV — better known by his stage names Z-Ro and The Mo City Don. Earthquake and Lil Duval will each perform separate shows in August, and JJ Williamson is scheduled to present in September.
“I’m excited about all the acts that are coming through Central texas and we’re looking forward to many many more,” said co-owner of the lounge Sharon Hines. “We just want to bring comedy to Central Texas. We think it’s needed: to bring joy and laughter and happiness and community.”
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge is at 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. For ticket and more information, go to twiceasfunnycomedylounge.seatengine.com.
