After postponing his Killeen appearance this past summer due to COVID-19 precautions, nationally known comedian and actor Tommy Davidson scheduled to present five shows in Killeen this month.
Known for his appearances in more than 25 television shows and movies, including “In Living Color” and “Booty Call,” Davidson prepares to grace the stage of Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge with five performances — compared to the four initially scheduled for last summer, according to Darryl Walker who runs the comedy lounge along with his business partner, Sharon Hines.
Davidson will perform at the Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge in Killeen twice on May 21 and 22 with shows at 7:30 and 10 p.m. each day, and a final performance Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase on the comedy lounge website with general admission starting at $20, VIP seating available for $30 and diamond seating on stage selling for $35.
While Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge was established in the community four years ago, this is its third year at their current location.
“A lot of people don’t know about Killeen, and having a good comedy club in town puts us on the map,” Walker said.
Other nationally acclaimed comedians scheduled to appear at the comedy club through August include Roland Powell “Lil Duval,” Jess Hilarious, Thomas Miles “Nephew Tommy” and “Earthquake.”
Hines and Walker used to host comedians at the Bell County Expo Center, but decided to begin the Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge as an opportunity to provide the community with stress relief and clean fun.
“It’s no drama, people can come and sit down for an hour and a half, a good meal and a good drink, laugh their butt off then go home,” Walker said in a previous Herald article. “Just great entertainment and great fun.”
Additionally, Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge requires a two-item minimum purchase per person, or a $15 surcharge, according to the website.
As a precautionary measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19, all patrons will be required to wear masks, and temperature checks will be done at the door, the website said.
Testing on Saturday
The National Women Veterans are providing prizes offered at random to those who come out to be tested in the parking lot of Twice as Funny Comedy lounge the Saturday morning before the Tommy Davidson show.
The National Women Veterans have been running the COVID Mobile Project across the country to provide free COVID-19 testing, with their most recent stops in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Arkansas and cities across Texas, according to founder Tara Jones.
Two different types of saliva testing — both swabs and collecting a sample in a test tube — are available at the sites for free.
Testing with the COVID Mobile Project runs through the COLORS — a system by the federal health department to compile the COVID testing, Jones said.
Prizes include a copy of Tommy Davidson’s book, tickets to the show, monetary prizes and flat screen televisions, Jones said.
“People need to be aware that they need to be testing,” Jones said. “Even with the vaccine, they can still test positive for COVID. You can test every seven days, especially, if you interact with a lot of other people. Frequent testing is the only way we will be able to track the virus and the mutations and help stop the spread.”
In addition to providing COVID tests, the group partners with Feed America to help provide food to families in need.
“We go to senior’s homes individually at senior living apartments and test for COVID and deliver food to them,” Jones said. “We have drive-throughs, as well. It’s been rewarding.”
Food will also be passed out on site during the COVID Mobile Project, Walker said.
“Bring up your car, there’s a piece of paper to fill out your information, and get a free box of food,” Walker said. “We’re trying to feed people who need it.”
Walker said individuals can also pick up food for a family they know is in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.