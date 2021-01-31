Name: Co-owner Sharon Hines, Co-owner Darryl Walker and House Host Jerome Thomas
Age: N/A, 57, 37
Business name and address:
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4504 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Question: What does your business provide?
Answer: Some of the best and funniest comedians in the country
Question: When did you get into business ownership? When did you bring your business to the local area?
Answer: 2016
Question: Why did you start the business?
Answer: Because of the love we have for comedy. This is what we need now in our country. Laughter is good for the soul.
Question: What service do you provide to the local residents?
Answer: A place to come hassle-free and enjoy comedy and laughter. Date night. Grown folks no drama. Never in four years have we had to call the police. Also, great food and amazing drinks.
Question: How has the coronavirus affected your business?
Answer: The same as everyone else, smaller capacity, but we follow all the CDC guidelines. We do temperature checks and social distancing while wearing a mask.
Question: What else do you want readers to know about your business?
Answer: Sharon Hines is a co-owner. She is our leader, the heart and soul of this train. She was not mentioned in a previous article, but we cannot do this without her.
