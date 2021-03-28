Confidence key to Sunday health and beauty event

Emilie Wright, founder and CEO of Livin’ Wright - Naturally For Everyone, offered a simple message at the event she coordinated on Sunday.
“Confidence is key and self care is essential,” Wright said.
“Livin’ Wright Experience - A Day of Self Care,” took place between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott in Killeen. As of around 11 a.m. 15-20 participants were on hand.
Held in honor of the late actress Cecily Tyson, as well as for National Women’s Month, the event was divided into three parts.
Part 1, titled “Mind, Body and Soul,” dealt with topics such as identifying stress and triggers, nutritional health and insights and others. Part 2, “Hair, Skin and Acne” gave an overview of hydrating practices, nail shape styles and others.
“Fashion and beauty,” the focus of Part 3, explored current fashion trends, makeup action techniques and others. Refreshments and giveaways were also available.
To learn more visit https://livinwright.com.
