Killeen construction and appliance businesses are feeling the effect of the shortage of household appliances.
Several aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic are affecting production and availability of appliances, according to Cullen Mills owner of Modern Appliance at 2505 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen.
“For the last two to three months, it has gotten pretty tight,” Mills said. “The manufacturers are in short supply as far as getting product built and delivered. Their availability is pretty short.”
The supply chain for parts has been affected by the pandemic, Mills said.
“If they don’t have one part, they can’t build it,” Mills said.
Safety precautions at factories, from social distancing to plexiglass between workers have also caused delays in the production pace, Mills said.
“It slows down production — they can’t crank out at the pace they need to to keep up with demand,” Mills said. “They’re doing the best they can — our sales reps say the demand has gone up since the pandemic hit.”
The increased time people are spending at home has translated to increased demand for appliances, Mills said.
“Freezers were the first thing to hit,” Mills said. “Everybody panicked and bought freezers to stock up on food and groceries, and it just kind of trickled down from there.”
Since the early days of the pandemic, the demand shifts regularly between washers and dryers, refrigerators and dishwashers, Mills said.
“We’re trying to stock up as much as we can get our hands on — anything that’s available, we grab it when they have it” Mills said. “We have a pretty good feel on what we sell the most of.”
Because of the inconsistency of available products, Mills said they must be flexible on model numbers.
Modern Appliance primarily sells American-built products from GE and Whirlpool.
“Parts and components come from all over the globe, but the vast majority of what those brands sell are built here in the United States,” Mills said. “We don’t carry LG or Samsung, which are made overseas. We don’t have a way to service them under warranty. We service everything we sell both in warranty and out of warranty.”
Repairs haven’t been as much of an issue for Modern Appliance.
“Getting parts to repair that hasn’t been much of an issue,” Mills said. “There have been a handful, I haven’t been able to get, but I can’t 100% attribute that to the pandemic; we don’t have a way to know that.”
The construction industry is also affected by the appliance shortage, according to Brandi Stokes, president of the Central Texas Home Builders Association.
“We are seeing a wide range of material shortages to include doors, windows and appliances to include, ranges, cooktops, dishwashers, microwaves and refrigerators,” Stokes said. “We cannot close on our newly constructed homes without appliances. We have seen delays of several weeks on certain items and have adjusted our ordering process to allow for more lead time for items to arrive.”
Stokes said local appliance stores have been more reliable than national chains in locating the appliances needed for new constructions.
“Historically, local business owners provide better customer service and warranty service,” Stokes said. “We have always been able to count on them, even through these uncertain times.”
Mills said many of his customers come to Modern Appliance after they’re unable to find what they are looking for at major chain stores.
“Box stores customers coming to us when they can’t find what they’re looking for,” Mills said. “For a lot of them we’ve been able to help out. Some of them we can’t but we’re just doing the best we can given the circumstances.”
Home Depot merchandising and supply chain teams are working hard to replenish in-demand items as quickly as possible, according to Christina Cornell, the Home Depot corporate communications spokesperson.
Lowe’s Companies corporate communications spokesperson Amy Allison agreed they have seen a COVID-related demand for essential cleaning products along with other home necessities such as appliances.
However, throughout the COVID-19 crisis, construction has remained an essential infrastructure business, Stokes said.
“Nearly six months since the first shutdowns started, the building industry is beginning to feel the effects of manufacturing shutdowns,” Stokes said. “Supply shortages and rising demand for construction materials is resulting in increased material costs. Area builders are closely monitoring rising costs and materials shortages so that we can adjust as needed to ensure our ability to continue to build quality, affordable homes for our Central Texas residents.”
Mills said in spite of supply shortages, business is going well.
“We’re just having to fight through it daily — checking inventory daily and working to fulfill backorders,” Mills said. “We’re getting appliances when we can get our hands on them. Stocking as much as we can looking a month or two in advance, trying to keep what we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.