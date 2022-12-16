A rehabilitation hospital under construction in Harker Heights is taking shape.

Outside walls and other components have been built for ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Harker Heights in recent days. The new hospital is going up between Seton Medical Center and Sam’s Club.

