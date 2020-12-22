First National Bank of Texas is building its new headquarters at Trimmier Road and West Central Texas Expressway, near the Red Lion Hotel Killeen. The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.
According to the bank’s blueprint, the five-story, 47,653 square-feet, commercial office building with full-service bank will be located on the first floor of the building. The other four floors will house various executive level and professional support departments. Employees from both the downtown Gray Street headquarters and the Trimmier Road branch would consolidate within the new facility. The bank’s motorbank location there is currently closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.