For decades, north Killeen has deteriorated. Once prosperous and growing, the northern part of the city is now an area with many empty residential and commercial lots, vacant and abandoned buildings and few businesses that can support residents there.
And although development has moved south and continues to do so, rebuilding north Killeen is not only possible but an opportunity for existing and prospective residents and business owners to thrive, Killeen city consultant Kevin Shepherd said.
“The emphasis on growth to the south is the biggest reason north Killeen has declined,” he told the Herald. “The grocery stores and businesses left because the market was better to the south. These neighborhoods are a huge opportunity, though, because they have the street and lot layout that forms the foundation for great, walkable mixed-use neighborhoods that so many people are looking for, especially younger people who detest the suburbs and want a more affordable, gritty and walkable neighborhood.”
North Killeen, which includes a major artery to Fort Hood — Rancier Avenue — went the way of downtown Killeen when crime increased in the area — particularly prostitution — in the 1970s and Killeen Mall opened in 1981.
Building modern neighborhoods
To rebuild north Killeen, the effort must begin with developing neighborhoods, Shepherd said, not the many subdivisions that make up south Killeen.
“If you build this type of neighborhood from scratch, it immediately has a very high value and demand. This needs to be done, too, in greenfield areas in south Killeen to provide some higher end housing options. But north Killeen provides an affordable, more authentic version that surrounding cities like Temple, Harker Heights, etc., will never be able to do.”
In the city’s newly adopted comprehensive plan, north Killeen has “the highest concentration of roads listed as poor or failed.” Shepheard called it “a notable issue.”
Incremental residential development cannot be successful without first investing in street improvements, Shepherd said.
“Because the value generated in suburban neighborhoods to the south will be more difficult to affect because of their inflexible development pattern, it will become ever more important for places like north Killeen to subsidize the development patterns elsewhere. A failed/failing road network will make that difficult.”
Isolated from growth
North Killeen, landlocked by Fort Hood, has been isolated from growth to the south — effectively abandoned to the extent that development efforts do not involve the area. But it doesn’t have to remain that way.
“I’ve said throughout the plan process that there are a lot of young people in the Austin area who are looking for opportunities to buy property, build or rehab a home or building and maybe start a business,” Shepherd said. “This is insanely expensive to do in Austin, but is extremely affordable to do in Killeen. There needs to be a marketing effort to get the word out that Killeen is looking for these types of people.”
Either way, what’s happened in north Killeen and, by extension, downtown Killeen can be attributed by the same factors.
‘Economic abandonment’
“The direction of development in Killeen has resulted in real — and perceived — economic abandonment of downtown and north Killeen,” according to the comprehensive plan. “The most frequently mentioned example of this is the former north Killeen HEB. More recent examples include the numerous local restaurants that have closed, the iconic First National Bank, and even the First Baptist Church in downtown.”
The H-E-B store on North Gray Street closed in October 2019, leaving a “food desert” in north Killeen. While north Killeen residents have longed for a new grocery store, efforts to bring one have produced nothing. Earlier this year, negotiations between the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, a developer and an unnamed grocery chain to bring a new 60,000 square-foot grocery store to an empty lot near Rancier and North W.S. Young Drive failed after a two-year effort. That large lot, where a movie theater burned down in 2004, is still vacant.
Incremental development
“A very important part of the strategy must be helping the existing residents and businesses in north Killeen understand the small developer/incremental development model and how they can — and need — to play a huge role in incrementally improving their neighborhoods,” Shepherd said. “Cleaning up properties, painting fences, improving landscaping, fixing up the exterior of homes and buildings, adding additional units like a rental unit on the back of a home or lot, or building a live/work building on a vacant lot with a business in the front and rental units in the back and/or above ... are things that can improve the look and value of the area but also grow the wealth of the people living there.”
Scott Connell, the new Killeen Economic Development Corporation executive director, agreed.
“The development community wants to know the kind of projects they do is going to fit in the community,” he said. “How does the style fit into the physical environment? I think having this comprehensive plan is a big, big first step, and I applaud the city for this approach ... to new investment.”
Connell also said the incremental approach is the right one.
“They’re not always going to do cookie-cutter developments. Every city is different. A lot of attraction to that (new development) is block to block, and it’s easier to redevelop. And what about parks and open spaces? What about the landscaping and (tree cover). All of that makes for a really great place.”
Connell was vice president of the Temple Economic Development Corporation for three and a half years before becoming executive director at Killeen EDC on Thursday. He’s been in economic development for 36 years.
‘Push locals out’
“The zoning and development codes need to be done to limit the scale of development so that it is allowed to continue to happen incrementally over time and not jump to a bigger scale that allows outside developers to push locals out,” Shepherd told the newspaper. “The city’s design and construction standards are a pretty low level of quality compared to other places, but current leadership and staff are aware of this and working to upgrade them. The historically low standards combined with the large amount of vets in the area have created a ‘market’ where developers build very generic subdivisions with few amentities and low-quality homes — design and construction — that fit the price point for vets.”
The comprehensive plan addresses that issue.
“Killeen has a higher percentage of renter-occupied housing units. This is likely a result of housing demands from the younger and military-based population. Vacancy rates in 2020 were higher than the surrounding region. However, more recent information indicates a much lower vacancy rate and limited housing stock availability.”
And housing that’s available often comes with “strong affordability,” according to the comprehensive plan.
Building more and better housing in north Killeen is possible, Shepherd said.
“Killeen is a bit unique in that such extensive disinvestment has taken place in its historic core that property values in downtown and adjacent neighborhoods have fallen so low that they don’t provide the high value/acre and fiscal benefit that many communities generally see. This presents an incredible opportunity to generate significant additional property tax revenue to the city with effectively zero new liabilities,” according to the comprehensive plan.
Data provided in the comprehensive plan shows that “the vast majority” of city parcels aren’t producing enough value to account for infrastructure maintenance needs.
“To meet today’s needs, parcels need to generate $5,000 (per) acre. To meet the sustainable level that covers maintenance of future infrastructure needs, parcels need to generate $7,000 (per) acre. Only 1% of parcels are doing that today. This makes clear the urgency of creating a new approach to development patterns in Killeen. Without it, future infrastructure needs will be delayed and the city will not be able to maintain it.”
Between 1960 and 2020, Killeen’s service area grew by 10 times, while the population only grew by 6 times. The population in 1960 was 23,377 over 6.2 square miles. In 2019, the population was 151,685 over 59.57 square miles.
Prioritizing infill
“The fastest way to close Killeen’s resource gap is to prioritize infill, revitalization, and redevelopment in downtown and north Killeen neighborhoods,” according to the comprehensive plan. “Moreover, in many parts of the city that have a more traditional suburban model of development, there are easily achievable opportunities to increase the productivity of these places.”
Councilman Jose Segarra weighed in on Shepherd’s approach.
“When we think of attracting large retail or franchises to our downtown or north side, then I think that is where the problem lies,” he said. “I know a lot has been made about a grocery store and rightly so. This is something we will continue to work on and eventually bring to the north side. We need to look at other ways we can continue to promote these businesses that, in the long run, will help generate the much-needed foot traffic that will help our redevelopment efforts in our downtown and north Killeen.”
On Aug. 16, Shepherd told council members that adopting the comprehensive plan wasn’t enough — that it must be implemented if they want to avoid a budget crisis. His remarks came after Councilman Michael Boyd asked what the city would “stand to lose” if the new comprehensive plan was shelved and forgotten, similar to the one adopted in 2010.
“Fiscal insolvency,” Shepherd said. The city would become “financially insolvent — not having the money to pay for the things that you need.”
Meanwhile, construction of a $24 million housing development in north Killeen for people 55 and over is expected to begin in January. Madhouse Development of Austin plans to build the four-story, 108-unit property in the North Killeen Revitalization Program area, south of Atkinson Drive and west of North W.S. Young Drive.
The North Killeen Revitalization Program, according to the city’s website, promotes “the development and redevelopment of North Killeen and includes incentives and commercial/business structures’ rehabilitation, expansion and/or new construction.”
Michael Tamez of Madhouse said the property, Avanti Legacy Parkview, will include a Killeen Meals on Wheels kitchen. The apartment building will include such amenities as a fitness center, pool and business center. He also said that “an alternative route” for residents will be built on the back side of the property. Entrances and exits will be gated,
In a separate development, construction of a 368-unit apartment complex in the 800 block of South W.S. Young Drive is scheduled to be complete in 2024. The complex is named “Station42,” paying homage to baseball legend and former Fort Hood soldier Jackie Robinson, whose jersey number was 42.
The property is set to feature a club room, “resort style pool,” fitness center, private garages and a dog park. The complex is just a block away from the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center.
Despite the new developments, housing remains an issue in all of Killeen.
“You can’t buy a new home in a new subdivision for under $300,000 (closer to $400,000 in the current market), so buyers under this price point are directed to existing homes or other types of housing like duplexes,” Shepherd said. “Also, offering other options for quality housing at an affordable price is done by mixing in duplexes, cottage homes and townhomes into neighborhoods. Killeen is lacking in quality affordable housing options and the higher priced move-up options.”
Better standards
To improve quality of life here, city officials must demand better neighborhood design standards that include parks, civic spaces, trails, micro commercial and mix of housing types at higher price points, Shepherd said.
“And then there needs to be a focus on building more affordable units — rehab single family homes and duplexes on vacant lots — in north Killeen.”
In the totality of redeveloping north Killeen, city officials must understand that “perception is reality,” Shepherd said.
“When (residents) do not feel safe in downtown, other public and private initiatives will not succeed. Visible neighborhood policing and social services to address homelessness are needed to address real concerns and provide a sense that downtown and north Killeen are not being ignored.”
And in the comprehensive plan, Shepherd said that the pattern of growth in Killeen can partly be attributed to “racial issues, school perception issues and other market issues.”
“This movement of development has also been reinforced and encouraged at different points by city policy, Chamber of Commerce activity and development financing. This has also been kept as-is by the larger local development community that (has) indicated a lack of interest in putting revenues into downtown and redevelopment.”
It took decades of neglect for north Killeen to become stagnant, and it will take decades more to reconcile development gaps between both ends of the city, Shepherd said.
