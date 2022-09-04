North Killeen-8-23-22-1-2.jpg

A vacant building that was once a construction business has its cost of rent advertised in marker on the front door in north Killeen.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

For decades, north Killeen has deteriorated. Once prosperous and growing, the northern part of the city is now an area with many empty residential and commercial lots, vacant and abandoned buildings and few businesses that can support residents there.

And although development has moved south and continues to do so, rebuilding north Killeen is not only possible but an opportunity for existing and prospective residents and business owners to thrive, Killeen city consultant Kevin Shepherd said.

North Killeen-8-23-22-1-5.jpg

What was once Sewing World's drive-thru and parking lot is now inhabited by a trash container.
North Killeen-8-23-22-1-3.jpg

A private and unoccupied lot along the side of East Rancier Avenue in north Killeen.
North Killeen-8-23-22-1.jpg

J & D gas station and the car wash behind located on East Rancier Ave. is marked for sale.
North Killeen-8-23-22-1-6.jpg

Trash and bags of clothes from the local homeless are placed along the sidewalk across the street from the former H-E-B on North Gray Street.

