COPPERAS COVE — With Black Friday come and gone, it’s oft overlooked sister holiday, Small Business Saturday begins. The city of Coppperas Cove was celebrating the event by having participants come out to Cove Chamber of Commerce office and receiving both a passport a goodie bag to set them on their scavenger hunt and deals.
The event has participants going to different shops in the Copperas Cove area in order get stamps from shopkeepers in order to win prizes. The winner who is drawn from the raffle on Dec. 2 will receive a four-burner propane grill that is valued at $180. The second place winner will receive a $50 gift card.
Businesses taking part in the event ranged from Camp Caylor to Keith Ace Hardware to Red Apple Smoke Shop.
Naean Khan, the shopkeeper of Red Apple Smoke Shop, said he was looking forward to the event as he was opening the shop.
“Someone came down to give me these stamps to put in someone’s passport, so I’m definitely interested to see all who come in today,” said Khan.
But with the weather on Saturday, it made things pretty slow for most businesses in Cove.
Randy Burnett, the manager of Keith Ace Hardware, mentioned the same thing,
“Things have been slow because of the weather since people usually prefer to stay home when it rains,” Burnett said. “But we did have a couple of people come in for Small Business Saturday though.”
Those who wish to participate can go to the chamber’s office, 204 E. Robertson Ave. in Cove, and pick up a passport.
In order to be put into the drawing, all completed passports must be returned to the chamber’s office by 5 p.m. Dec. 1.
