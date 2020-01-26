Medications and dietary supplements go hand in hand with healthy living standards. But sudden price changes in prescription and over-the-counter-medications can influence the health of many.
A common and versatile supplement that is part of many daily health regiments is Vitamin D. Also known as the sunshine vitamin, it can be naturally produced by the body when skin in exposed to the sun.
“Vitamin D helps muscle and bone health, helps gut absorption of other minerals (and) also plays a role in anxiety and depression,” said Dr. Frank Betanski, family medicine physician at Baylor Scott & White Clinic in Killeen.
According to Betanski, patients with a darker skin tone especially benefit from the supplement since they are at a higher risk of vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D also occurs naturally in foods such as fish, egg yolks or fish liver oil, vegans tend to lack vitamin D as well.
However, before grabbing the next-best bottle at the drug store, it is important to pay close attention to the label.
“There are two types of vitamin D: D2 and D3,” Betanski said. “D3 has better absorption rates so get that one.”
While costumers of local drug stores like CVS noticed a price range in vitamin D3 supplements, physicians including Betanski and AdventHealth Outpatient Pharmacy Manager Beika Zheng, were not aware of a general price increase.
“Vitamin D is a common OTC product with many manufacturers and competitive pricing,” Zheng said. “We have not noticed any significant increase in price.”
But that doesn’t mean that price changes might not affect the community. Vitamin D3 supplements don’t only vary in price and amount, but also in dosage. Since it can be confusing for patients to find the correct amount of vitamin D3 for themselves, it is helpful to consult with a medical provider first.
The problem of rising prices also occurs in other medications such as combination drugs, which have spiked in price to the beginning of the year.
Providers who prescribe the medications often don’t know about the high prices patients have to pay when they pick up their prescriptions at the pharmacy.
“Because there is such a discrepancy in price between individual patient circumstances, insurances and pharmacy prices, providers almost never know the price of the medications they provide,” Betanski said. “This is a huge problem for health care in general.”
Oftentimes the price for combination drugs is much higher than the two individual components itself. According to Betanski, “there is no medical benefit to combo drugs.” The only advantage for patients is simply to take less pills.
This means, buying the individual medications separately can be a more affordable option.
“Patient’s do not often realize the price of medications because they only pay a co pay,” Betanski said. “Taking the individual drugs is always cheaper and better for the patient.”
Since drug manufacturers often invest billions in developing new medications, they have the exclusive rights to distribute the brand name medications for several years.
“This is the brand name and easily pronounced for advertising,” Betanski said. “The generic drug is the chemical name and is hard to pronounce. Once a drug company has lost exclusive rights to sell the drug, other companies can now sell the generic drug.”
Since the FDA mandates that brand name drugs and its generic version act exactly the same, the also have the same side effect profile. Coloring or flavoring additives can make a small different, while the active ingredient has to stay identical.
“Combination drugs are a tactic used by drug manufacturers to increase prices on medications,” Betanski said. “Combining drugs makes a ‘new’ drug, and therefore they have exclusive rights to sell that drug.”
To look for more affordable options, Zheng recommended good communications between patients and their providers and pharmacists.
Patients can also individually research drugs on websites like GoodRx.com to compare price charts and find coupons for lower costs.
