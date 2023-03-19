A business owner plans to open a liquor store at Splawn Ranch near South Fort Hood Street after Killeen City Council members approved his request for a conditional use permit.
Yasin Mohammed “has another package store,” John Vela said during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. “This will be a modern package store. As we all know, it’s a new building, and it’s going to have about 3,000 square feet. It will have about $200,000 worth of inventory in it.”
Vela represents Mohammed in the application process for the conditional use permit and to obtain a liquor permit for the new store at 10640 S. Fort Hood St.
“There is a convenience store, as we all know, next to it,” Vela said. “They already sell beer and wine. There is a ... bar — a lounge, if you will — across the street that sells liquor, beer and wine. There is a Mexican restaurant in the same building that’s coming up, and they’re going to be going through the steps in applying for an alcohol permit for the restaurant in the near future. This is why we are asking for this zoning change, so Mr. Mohammed here can obtain his liquor store permit.”
Anca Deagu, who has become a regular speaker at City Council meetings, said during a public hearing that she supports the request.
“I am in favor of approving this,” she said. “I drive by that area a lot and for those who don’t know, at least half of that building has been vacant for years. Nothing (is) going on there. And where that Mexican restaurant is going to open soon, thank God. It’s been vacant ever since it opened. Anybody willing to open a business that’s in high demand, I think, should be allowed.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson agreed.
“I do see the concerns here, and I read them,” he said. “And it made me think back on another project that we had come before us in a public hearing that was actually less than 200 meters from my house. I voted in favor of it because we get in this mindset that anything to do with alcohol... is going to make it just a crime-infested area and we don’t take time to really look at that and see if it actually applies.”
According to Planning and Zoning Commission documents, two residents opposed the request in writing.
Wilkerson said that council members must “make sure when we do approve these type of things that they are quality venues. This is just an example of that.”
Killeen Planning and Zoning commissioners in a 3-2 vote recommended approval during a meeting on Feb. 6. Council members approved the applicant’s request for a conditional use permit, 5-1, with Michael Boyd in opposition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.