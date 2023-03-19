Splawn Ranch

Yasin Mohammed plans to open a liquor store at Splawn Ranch after Killeen City Council members on Tuesday approved his request for a conditional use permit.

A business owner plans to open a liquor store at Splawn Ranch near South Fort Hood Street after Killeen City Council members approved his request for a conditional use permit.

Yasin Mohammed “has another package store,” John Vela said during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. “This will be a modern package store. As we all know, it’s a new building, and it’s going to have about 3,000 square feet. It will have about $200,000 worth of inventory in it.”

Signs along South Fort Hood Street advertising the opening of a new Mexican restaurant and zones for lease near the Splawn Ranch plaza.
A new Mexican restaurant is expected to open on the corner of South Fort Hood Street and Splawn Ranch Drive.

