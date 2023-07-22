The Killeen City Council will hear a presentation Tuesday updating the city on the Oasis Fresh Market grocery store plans.
City officials have been trying to find a new major grocery store to attract to north Killeen ever since H-E-B and IGA left the area in 2019.
Oasis Fresh Market, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company, has been in discussion with city representatives about the possibility of opening a location in Killeen.
Also Tuesday, council members will receive a state Capitol update from District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley, R- Salado, who represents the Killeen area.
The meeting will also feature the presentation of the Killeen Star Award.
Included on the consent agenda are:
Several Federal Aviation Administration grants, one of which includes a design for a taxiway relocation for $449,900. The presentation attached to the item on the agenda says part of the Taxiway E at the Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport is in need of rehabilitation, but the only way it can be serviced is if it is relocated.
Appointments to the Arbor of Hope homeless services non-profit. As part of the city’s Homeless and Mental Health Strategic Plan adopted in February, the city of Killeen will be appointing three out of the 13 board members in Bell County. The rest will come from the Bell County Commissioners Court and the city of Temple.
Awarding a bid for a 3D Crime Scene Scanner for $138,148, which will be a laser scanner that, according to the presentation attached to the agenda, will allow police to produce digital images of a crime scene without disturbing it.
A public hearing for an application to a Community Development Block grant
A public hearing on amending the 2023 budget
The city council meeting starts at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St. A livestream is available at KilleenTexas.gov and will be broadcast of Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
