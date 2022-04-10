Representation is a tricky business, the Killeen City Council discovered during a workshop Tuesday as it sought to balance the rights of District 4 residents and hopeful developers.
During the workshop, the City Council heard two concurrent requests, which combined would enable a private developer to establish approximately 30 single-family homes near the Estancia West community in west Killeen.
Residents of Estancia West have previously spoken out against a similar application to develop town homes in the area. Over the course of several weeks, residents of Estancia West petitioned their District 4 representative, Councilman Michael Boyd, to disapprove the townhome development. Boyd, who described the development as out of character for the subdivision, sucessfully pushed the council to disapprove the development.
However, the new application, which was passed 8-0 through the Planning and Zoning Commission in March, appears to meet the concerns of the Estancia West residents, City Council members said Tuesday.
There was some confusion during the March 7 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting however, when resident John Clapper, who was joined by four other residents of the subdivision, reiterated his arguments against previous proposals that the development would lead to an overly dense development, would see an increase in crime and would decrease property values.
“We’ve just completed a petition, submitted it this morning, signed by all 200 of the surrounding residents,” he said at the time. “Our streets are completely full.”
Following Clapper’s speech, the Planning and Zoning Commission initially disapproved the associated Future Land Use Map amendment request, effectively killing the project.
Believing the issue to be resolved, Clapper and other members of Estancia West left the room. However, when Ace Reneau of Mitchell and Associates explained the development in more detail during the associated rezoning request, the Planning and Zoning Commission found that the development was for single-family, high-value homes — property that is similar in nature to that offered in Estancia West. The Planning and Zoning Commission reconsidered the associated FLUM case and approved both the adjustment and the rezoning request, reversing its earlier decision.
“This is a similar zoning case to what came before us prior, same location,” Boyd said of the case when it appeared before the City Council Tuesday. “This is a little bit different.”
In total, 18 residents signed a petition asking the City Council to deny development near Estancia West, listing increased density, crime and traffic impact.
Boyd noted that the proposed development offered townhomes in line with the character of the surrounding area, that being Estancia West. Councilman Riakos Adams, who was a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission at the time this application was presented, said that the situation was “difficult.”
Councilman Ken Wilkerson, however, said that the decision was not, at present, a difficult one.
“At this point, unless there’s something else that comes to light, it’s very difficult to keep telling a landowner what they can’t do with their property, especially if it’s in character with the surrounding area,” he said. “We have to be mindful of the fact that people own land here and they should have the freedom to develop it, to a certain degree, as long as it’s in character with the surrounding area. If we say no to this, what is acceptable?”
Boyd also took the opportunity to go through the letter submitted by the Estancia West community with staff, so he “would have answers when he met with them.”
On traffic, city staff acknowledged that the current proposed point of ascess from the proposed development to Estancia West would be the only point of access to and from the development.
Edwin Revell, the executive director of Development Services, said that the access point would be sufficient for the development and that there are no current complaints of traffic congestion in Estancia West that the city is aware of.
On density, Revell said the development would not result in the creation of “unacceptable” density, and rejecting the assertion that creating homes “of similar or equal value” would dimish the property values of Estancia West, which reside in the $200,000 to $400,000 range.
On crime, an officer with the Killeen Police Department stated that there is no basis to the claim that the proposed 30-lot development would increase crime, and stated that there would be little to no impact on service.
According to Boyd, it was the request of the Estancia West Community for the proposed lot to be converted to a park. Boyd said that he was “not a fan of creating parks in this way,” while Brown pointed out that a member of the opposition group owned a significant amount of agricultural land.
The City Council did not take action, as Tuesday marked the first hearing of both the Future Land Use Map adjustment and rezoning requests. The City Council may vote to approve or disapprove the request during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
