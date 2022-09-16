Vincent Simanu and Ernestina Posala-Simanu, a married couple who live at Fort Hood, were ecstatic to find themselves the owners of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado on Friday.
“We feel very excited, very blessed,” Vincent Simanu said.
Posala-Simanu said she works for American Airlines, and when the truck was placed at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport to raise interest for the raffle, she told her husband about it.
“I saw the truck outside, I said ‘What’s all that about, what’s going on?’” Simanu said.
Simanu said he didn’t expect to win, but that he is glad he did. The active-duty soldier purchased five tickets out of a total 4,068 tickets. He was announced the winner of the raffle during the Harker Heights Food, Wine and Brew Fest last weekend. The couple picked up the keys Friday afternoon at All American Chevrolet at 1802 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity CEO Kristin Smith said Friday that the truck giveaway will go towards creating new homes for 20 families, four of whom are veterans. Smith emphasized that the raffle was not funded by any state or federal programs, not by Habitat for Humanity International.
“This is a community effort,” she said. “We actually have to come out and host fundraisers.”
The organization was able to host the raffle through a partnership with All American Chevrolet at 1802 E. Central Texas Expressway, which offered to sell the organization the truck with a no-interest loan and to take over payments until it was raffled off.
“It was an awesome opportunity to partner with Habitat,” Assistant Manager David Gowerd said. “We heard that a partner dropped out, so we decided to step up. A lot of dealerships get a bad rap with soldiers, but we aim to change that.”
Smith told residents to “stay tuned for next year,” when the organization will again partner with All American Chevrolet.
