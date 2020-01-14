BELTON—During a status hearing on Tuesday for a Killeen capital murder case, the court heard a brief medical update on the defendant.
Marvin Louis Guy appeared, still in a wheelchair, for the hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court. Guy, 55, is accused of shooting KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and injuring three other officers on May 9, 2014, when police served a no-knock warrant at Guy’s home on Circle M Drive.
Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later. Guy, a suspected drug dealer, has said that he did not know it was police officers who were entering the apartment and that he fired in self-defense during the 5 a.m. raid.
Guy is facing the death penalty and remains in the Bell County Jail on bonds totaling $4 million on four capital felonies, including capital murder of a peace officer.
A trial date that was set for March 23 was discarded last month because of upcoming back surgery for Guy.
“We have medical information to give to the court at the bench or in chambers,” said Guy’s lead defense attorney, Carlos Garcia, on Tuesday. Four attorneys, including defense attorney Anthony Smith, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza and Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns, went with Judge John Gauntt to his chambers for a meeting that lasted less than 5 minutes.
Attorneys are barred from speaking about the case, aside from courtroom proceedings that are public, because of a gag order imposed by Gauntt in 2015.
Just before the last hearing on Dec. 12, 2019, Garcia filed a “motion for medical continuance based on physical incapacity and need for medical treatment” with the court.
Gauntt granted the defense’s motion at that hearing.
Guy has been diagnosed by a Scott & White doctor with a degenerative spinal condition, according to the motion obtained by the Herald. “In the summer of 2018, Guy began to complain about pain and numbness in his hands,” according to the motion. The condition worsened over time with more symptoms and if left untreated could have led to paralysis.
The next hearing date has not yet been set but Gauntt suggested it should be about a month away at a time agreed upon by the attorneys.
