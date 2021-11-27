COPPERAS COVE — Vendors gathered themselves inside of the Copperas Cove Civic Center to sell items created by their own hands on Saturday,
The event was coordinated by Team JLyons and the Excel Club of Copperas Cove High School. The team’s leader, Charles Lyons, says that the event is their way of giving back to the community.
“We’re raising money for My Brother’s House food pantry and some of the activities that the Excel Club will be doing later on in the year,” Lyons said.
Lyons did express some concerns regarding Saturday’s weather and the ongoing COVID pandemic but the event seemed to pick up later Saturday morning.
Visitors to the event found plenty of vendors to shop from.
Paul’s Creations sold custom wooden gun concealment cases, which included a trick cabinet for gun owners to holster their pistols.
Homemade Jams by Debby sold homemade jams and cowboy candy, which earned Debby an award from the Wagon Masters.
Candy’s Porch sold a variety of drinks such as lemonade and limeade which was homemade and made right in front of the customer.
The event gave exposure to small business owners who have turned their passions into a business and hoping to share their hobbies with customers.
Shanel’s Divine Baskets was one such of these vendors as she plans to take her business to the next level in the near future.“I’m mostly online, but I do hope to have my own shop soon,” Shanel said.
The bazaar continues on Sunday with a focus on collectibles such as comic books and cards from the card games “Pokemon” and “Yugioh.” The bazaar will go on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be held at the Copperas Cove Civics Center, 106 Ave. B.
