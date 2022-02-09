A boil-water notice for 16 streets in Copperas Cove has been lifted, city officials announced Wednesday.
The residents of those streets had been subject to the notice since Monday.
Residents of the following streets no longer need to boil their water:
- Ash Street
- Cedar Drive
- Yucca Drive
- Wild Plum Drive
- Margaret Lee Street
- Jessica Circle
- Table Rock Lane
- Windmill Drive
- Juniper Circle
- Bowen Circle
- Red Oak Circle
- Del Mar Circle
- Preakness Circle
- John Henry Circle
- Citation Circle
- 500, 800, & 900 blocks of Northern Dancer Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.