Decor and More in the Dollar Tree shopping strip in Copperas Cove will be hosting an Easter egg hunt inside the store on the Saturday before Easter (April 3), from 2 to 5 p.m.
There will be games for the kids, an egg hunt, and filled Easter baskets for prizes.
The store will open for business at its normal time of noon. German coffee, German cakes and over 30 different types of teas will be available.
The store is located at 817 E. Highway 190.
