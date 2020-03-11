Atmos Energy is accepting claims from Copperas Cove businesses concerning loss of revenue due to the natural gas shutoff that occurred last week, according to information available on the company website.
"Atmos Energy claims adjusters continue to work with affected residents and businesses, including local restaurants, and any residents or businesses with potential claims who have not reached out may email us at claims@atmosenergy.com," communications manager for Atmos Energy Celina Cardenas said.
When asked about the dollar-amount of what the claims could be or the number of claims received, the gas company did not respond.
Businesses can find out more about how to file a claim by going to https://www.atmosenergy.com/utility-operationsrates/claims-process.
"We very much appreciate the partnership of Copperas Cove city officials throughout this process, and we especially appreciate the patience and understanding of affected customers who were inconvenienced," Cardenas said.
Customers with any additional questions can contact the Atmos Energy customer contact center at 888.286.6700.
