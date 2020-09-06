When young adults age out of the foster care system, the stats are grim.
According to the National Foster Youth Institute, more than 23,000 children age out of the US foster care system every year.
20% of former foster care children become instantly homeless when they reach the age of 18.
Only one out of every two former foster kids will have gainful employment by the age of 24, and the chance of a college degree is less than 3%.
Julie Norman, a Fort Hood educator and former soldier, currently deployed in Kuwait, knows the numbers. To give foster children the opportunity to a better start into an independent life, Norman and her husband Scott developed a unique business plan.
“We conduct this business under the name Merlin Consulting, Inc.,” she said. “My husband and I maintain full-time employment so we can contribute to the business and not draw salaries.”
A variety of nonprofit organizations inspired their plan.
“My husband and I developed a 4-phase business plan composed of a for-profit business and a nonprofit with an end state of radically loving our neighbors by being catalysts for the reduction of poverty in Central Texas,” she said.
As church outreach director, Norman gained her knowledge about organizations such as Focused Community Strategies and the SeaMark Ranch in Jacksonville, Fla., where children can thrive after failed adoptions.
“What these organizations have in common is the desire to serve our fellow man, while preserving one’s dignity,” she said. “The ‘hand out’ model of charity is demoralizing and creates systemic poverty, far more than it alleviates.”
As the Norman’s relocated to Killeen in 2017, they noticed the Texas Foster Care system underwent massive changes to serve kids best.
“Extended Foster Care is the name of one of the programs under the state’s umbrella,” Norman said.
The supervised independent living (SIL) is one component of the Extended Foster Care.
“Young adults that are about to age out of care can elect to stay in the system and receive certain benefits that can really help them get a leg up on their adult life,” Norman said. “Oftentimes, these youth have not been able to make even minor decisions for themselves, so they can benefit from a little freedom.”
To provide that Independent Living space, a provider has to have a furnished room.
The Normans had the idea to acquire and store furniture and incidentals by managing their duplex and managing other properties as Airbnbs.
“We have just finished paying off all of the furnishings this year,” she said.
Now the couple is applying as an official Supervised Independent Living provider in Texas with their business.
“Our goal is to serve any young adult that chooses to stay in extended care by assigning them a mentor, providing a financial literacy education through community partnerships, and job training or college prep,” Norman said.
While adults coming out of foster care have access to a state-funded college education, they are often not educationally prepared.
“We would be a gateway to community resources that we have vetted and chosen to partner with in an effort to set the young adult up for success,” Norman said. “We foresee being able to serve single mothers that are aging out of care as they attempt to gain custody of their children born while in care.”
But the Normans’ dedication doesn’t stop there. The couple aims to reduce poverty and continue to help those in need through the nonprofit Texans Thrive.
“We are currently analyzing data to determine the percentage of adults living in poverty in our communities, their barriers to employment, and the number of entry-level jobs with health care that are available in our cities,” she said.
As a final step, the Normans’ envision their own a therapy and family-style group home.
“Institutional living is not ideal, but there is a shortage of foster families in central Texas and we have no organization serving failed adoptions, children with advanced medical needs, or victims of human trafficking in Coryell County,” she said.
Norman believes that someone will provide the necessary resources as her organization’s reputation grows and relationships within the communities strengthen.
“Our greatest needs right now are business partners that would be willing to employ our members,” she said. “Volunteers that can dedicate four hours a week to mentoring a young person; and vacant properties that can serve as independent living solutions in mixed-income neighborhoods.”
People who would like to join the Normans on their mission can send an email to info@TexansThrive.org or call 254-239-0181.
