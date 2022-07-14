Readers of Copperas Cove Leader-Press, will now receive the publication on Fridays only.
The newspaper, which is not affiliated with the Herald, had published on Tuesday and Friday every week.
In Tuesday’s edition, the paper announced that it would be the last Tuesday publication “for the foreseeable future.”
Leader-Press Publisher David Morris attributed the decision to reduce publication to once a week to increased printing costs and the loss of a long-time advertising account.
“‘The newspaper plays an important role in the community and a community without a newspaper is ill-informed,’” Morris said in the announcement.
News for the week will be consolidated into one Friday publication with extended page counts, according to the newspaper.
Morris also said some of the news will be published directly to the paper’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.