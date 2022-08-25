Cabbies raising their fares

Cove Taxi driver Fred Grupe operates his taxi in Killeen in 2011. 

 Herald/Colleen Flaherty

After providing transportation around Copperas Cove and other parts of Central Texas for more than two decades, Cove Taxi will officially close its doors at the end of September, according to owner Clarence Page.

The arrival of Uber and Lyft transportation services in recent years has hurt the local taxi service, but Page says that is not the reason he and wife, Patricia, decided to get out of the cab business.

