After providing transportation around Copperas Cove and other parts of Central Texas for more than two decades, Cove Taxi will officially close its doors at the end of September, according to owner Clarence Page.
The arrival of Uber and Lyft transportation services in recent years has hurt the local taxi service, but Page says that is not the reason he and wife, Patricia, decided to get out of the cab business.
“The reason we’re going out of business is, I turn 65 this year, and we want to go enjoy the rest of our lives,” he said. “It has nothing to do with anything other than that.
“When Uber and Lyft came along, we started dropping taxis like flies. We’re down to around 10 taxis right now (from a fleet of 25 vehicles at one time), but we’re still trucking right along, you know? That’s not why we’re getting out.
“We’ve been in this business for 26 years almost, and we’re ready to give it up and go enjoy life. It’s time to retire and move on.”
Page and his wife both served in the military and decided to start Cove Taxi in 1996 after running a rental car business in Copperas Cove when they left the service. While they were renting cars to soldiers, a former cab company — CC Cab — left town, and they saw an opportunity.
“We had about 15 cars that we rented to the military on Fort Hood, and after CC Cab (left), we started having trouble getting our troops back to Fort Hood after they came here to rent cars,” said Page, a former 1st Cavalry Division trooper who served 17-and-a-half years in the Army. “My wife would give them a ride back to Fort Hood in one of the rental cars, and after a month or two of that, we decided, well, if we’re going to run a taxi service, we might as well get paid for it.
“So we took five of the rental cars, turned them into taxi cabs, and never looked back. It just took off from there. We turned some more of the rental cars into taxi cabs, and that’s how we got into the taxi business.”
A native of Kentucky, Page says he has enjoyed his years in business in Copperas Cove, and in some ways, he hates to give it up, but he is also looking forward to the future.
“It was great,” he said. “We’ve had a good life here. I’ve loved every minute of it. My specialty is mechanics. That’s what I went to school for — automotive service and repair — so it was right down my alley to work on repairing the vehicles, while my wife did all the administrative stuff.
“We’re going to sell everything, get in our RV and we’re gonna travel. We’ve always enjoyed traveling. We don’t have any relatives in Texas, so there’s nothing keeping us here.
“We’re going to go to Arizona first. Then we’re going to go to California, up to Oregon and Washington, where my wife’s brother lives. Go up there and visit with him. Then she’s got relatives in Ohio, and I’ve got relatives in Kentucky. We’ve got relatives in Massachusetts and Florida, so we’ve got all kinds of places to go.”
Page said he wants to thank everyone for their support. He does not expect another cab service will take the place of Cove Taxi, but there is always that possibility.
“I’m sorry we have to close down, because I don’t think another cab company is going to take our spot. We’ve had a lot of people already calling and wondering what they’re going to do now for taxi service. A lot of them don’t like to ride with Uber and Lyft, because they never know who they’re getting.
“You never know … between now and the end of September, somebody else may want to start a cab company.”
“We’re just going to close it down. We’ve had offers on the building and the property, but nothing on the business. Nobody wants to run a taxicab anymore, because you’re got Uber and Lyft. If you want to be a taxicab company, you just get in your car, download the app, and there you go. You’re a taxi.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people who say, ‘Yeah, I just log onto the app and they send me runs, and I go pick up people’.”
