The Copperas Cove Walmart, 2720 E. Business Highway 190, has some new features after a remodel was recently completed.
The remodel includes several department transformations, and the expansion of grocery pickup and delivery, which will help customers save time, according to store officials.
The remodel includes an expanded dairy department, expanded deli and produce departments and an updated vision center, according to the release.
The upgrades also complement the measures the company has taken in its U.S. stores to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Walmart.
“Our customers are going to love having new ways to shop and improvements throughout the store,” Mandy Simmerman, the store manager, said. “With the addition of grocery pickup and delivery and updated sections like an expanded dairy and produce departments, I think people will be excited to shop with us. And with our COVID protocols in place, they can feel safe doing it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.